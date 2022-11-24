Bans of up to 12 months handed out for Parnell Park row

The Irish Examiner understands a minimum of six bans have been issued to players
Players, mentors and supporters were involved in fighting in the Naomh Barróg v Oulart-the-Ballagh game  

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 11:32
John Fogarty

A series of proposed suspensions have been handed out arising from the brawl that marred last Saturday week’s Leinster Club intermediate hurling quarter-final between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh.

The Irish Examiner understands a minimum of six bans have been issued to players, while it is believed at least one supporter/member may also have been recommended a penalty.

Wexford’s Oulart-the-Ballagh have received most of the suspensions with some players’ bans extending to 12 months.

Violence broke out on the sideline in the second half of normal time in the club’s clash with Naomh Barróg in Parnell Park, which transferred into the stand where punches were thrown and a hurley was wielded.

Declan Buggy and Tommy Storey, who were issued red cards by referee Shane Guinan, are among those Oulart-the-Ballagh players who have been sanctioned. Both players had started the game and were replaced by the time the row occurred.

Naomh Barróg won the game after extra-time and penalties and are due to face Bray Emmets in a provincial IHC semi-final in Aughrim on Saturday.

Leinster’s competition control committee, headed by provincial chairman Pat Teehan, sent correspondence to the clubs laying out the charges earlier this week. An investigation was commenced following receipt of Offaly match official Guinan’s report.

Sport
