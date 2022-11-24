Clifford brothers' hectic schedule is a player's ‘manna from heaven’ - if recovery is done correctly 

'It’s not excessive if all they’re doing is playing and recovering,' says Mike McGurn about the pair who were spared last Saturday’s O’Donoghue Cup quarter-final defeat to Dr Crokes. 
PLENTY OF FOOTBALL: David and Paudie Clifford celebrate after their team Fossa won the Kerry Junior Premier Club County Final.

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 07:54
John Fogarty

The Clifford brothers’ marathon run of games in 2023 is a player’s “manna from heaven” if they are being allowed to recover between matches, says Mike McGurn.

Fossa’s Munster junior club semi-final against Castlemahon this Saturday will be David’s 31st game and Paudie’s 29th this year, but that considerable load doesn’t alarm the respected strength and conditioning coach if they are being afforded rest and low impact training sessions between games.

“It’s not excessive if all they’re doing is playing and recovering,” says McGurn about the pair who were spared last Saturday’s O’Donoghue Cup quarter-final defeat to Dr Crokes. 

“If that’s all they’re doing, it’s manna from heaven. A match is worth three training sessions as far as I see it, so what they’re doing in playing is substantial.

“You’d want to know that their nutrition and sleep is good. What’s their hydration like? Are they going for a swim, are they getting a massage? Are the coaches ensuring they’re not running too hard during the week. 

"If all they’re working on during the week is the technical aspect of the game, then it would be perfect. With so many games, conditioning-wise the best you can hope for is to maintain it and hope that can give you enough for injury prevention and keep the body on the pitch. If they were doing two or three training sessions on top of those games, then it is excessive.”

Playing games since January with no month without a game, the Cliffords’ situation would on the surface appear to justify concerns raised by the likes of former Kerry manager Peter Keane and Pat Spillane.

But McGurn doesn’t completely agree. “The split season mightn’t work if you’re too successful but for the majority who aren’t and not playing at this time of year then it’s grand. The percentage of inter-county players involved in games at this time of year is what, 10% to 15%? The rest are either getting ready for next year or resting up.

“It’s a damning statement to make that the split season doesn’t work when it is only impacting the elite at the moment.”

