The hurling first, football after model was first introduced in Wexford in 2020
Wexford vote to stick with their own club split season

24 March 2018; A Wexford flag prior to the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final match between Wexford and Galway at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 11:43
Eoghan Cormican

Wexford clubs have voted to retain the county’s split season model, whereby next year’s county hurling championship will again be run off first, followed by the county football championship.

There was another proposal on the table at last night’s Wexford county committee meeting, which would have seen the hurling and football championships played on alternate weekends, as is the case in most dual counties, but it was decided to maintain the status quo.

The hurling first, football after model was first introduced in Wexford in 2020. This year’s eight-round Wexford SHC was wrapped up in the space of 47 days, with the county final played on August 14.

The Wexford approach of not having overlapping hurling and football championships meant 2022 hurling winners Ferns had a 13-week layoff before commencing their Leinster club campaign. Ferns were beaten in the Leinster quarter-final by Carlow’s St Mullins, who themselves were coming in off a 14-week break.

Ferns’ defeat meant it was the second year in a row where the Wexford hurling champions, after a long wait between the county final and Leinster championship, fell at the first hurdle in the province.

