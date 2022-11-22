Lee Keegan will make a decision on Mayo future in 'next couple of weeks'

Veteran Mayo defender Lee Keegan has admitted inter-county football isn't his 'sole priority anymore' but also clarified that he hasn't retired from inter-county activity.

A local report claimed that an announcement regarding the recent county title winner with Westport's retirement from the Mayo team 'is imminent'.

Losing the 33-year-old would be a major blow to new manager Kevin McStay given Keegan's continued strong form, earning him a nomination for a sixth All-Star award this season.

The player himself, speaking to former Dublin forward Alan Brogan on his The Inside Line podcast, clarified that he hasn't made any decision about his future and won't do so for a 'couple of weeks'.

"I'll take a bit of time, digest what has gone on this year, review how I am, how things are going in life, what are priorities, what are not priorities and make a decision with Kevin then probably in the next couple of weeks," said Keegan.

"(I'll consider) How I'm feeling, do I feel up to another year? Am I ready for another year? Do I have everything in place that I could give everything for another year with Mayo?

"So there's a lot of big questions to ask Kevin and to discuss and see where all that is. I know one thing, I'm going to enjoy the winter, enjoy the downtime from football.

"I think that's a really important thing. When I was first involved, although I liked going out and enjoying myself, football was always in the back of your mind whereas now I totally switch off from football and I've been pretty clear about that with a lot of people that football is not really my sole priority anymore.

"Although I love it to bits, don't get me wrong, it's not my sole purpose in life. There's so much more bigger things I need to look after and make sure they're in place.

"Football for me is a fun factor, it's meant to be an enjoyable thing whereas before, in my mid-20s, it was nearly like a job. That was all I was thinking about, all I was breathing, living. So it's funny when you get a bit older you see the realities of life and it comes more in perspective of what you need to give your sole purpose to."

It has also been reported that Keegan's defensive colleague, Oisin Mullin, is on the verge of an agreement to play Australian Rules football in 2023.