Ruairi Deane and Brian O'Driscoll win Cork football squad recall from manager John Cleary

RUAIRI Deane and Brian O’Driscoll have been recalled to the Cork senior football panel.

Deane returns after a one-year absence, while O’Driscoll is back in the county set-up for the first time since 2018.

Both players have been recalled by manager John Cleary off the back of strong club campaigns this past season.

O’Driscoll was Carbery’s outstanding player as the West Cork division reached the quarter-finals of the Cork SFC for the first time since 2013. He finished as the championship’s third highest scorer with 1-27 to his name.

One place below him on that scoring chart was Deane, who kicked 3-18 in the Carbery jersey. The 31-year-old was also a pivotal figure for his club, Bantry Blues, as they weaved a path to the final of the Cork premier intermediate championship.

Having first joined the Cork set-up in 2014, Deane was not part of the 2022 panel put together by Keith Ricken during the latter’s one season in charge.

When asked during the summer about the likelihood of a second chapter in red, Deane told the Southern Star podcast, “I don’t know, it would be a long shot is what I’d say”.

Carbery's Brian O'Driscoll is challenged by Muskerry's David Horan in Cork SFC action.

O’Driscoll (28), for his part, expressed a desire to get back in with Cork when chatting this newspaper in the run up to Carbery’s county quarter-final against Ballincollig.

“In one way, it is probably something that is not in my control. All I can really focus on at the moment is playing well with the teams I am playing with. But in the back of your mind, there is definitely a desire to get back in there because previously I mightn’t have always made the right decisions or gone down the correct route,” said the Tadhg MacCarthaigh club man.

“Hindsight is a great thing, you learn from your mistakes, and you would look to get back in there and see can you improve on what you did previously.”

Cork, under new coach Kevin Walsh, return to collective field sessions this week.