Ballygunner boss hails thriller: 'They should put that on a video and send it around the world'

Victorious Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan hopes thrillers like this Munster semi-final justify the split season.

In an immensely entertaining match, the All-Ireland champions advanced to a fifth straight provincial final.

O’Sullivan likes to believe the quality of the fare has set a new bar for the club game and backs up the need to give clubs their own dedicated part of the year.

“I think the club player has to have his time and that’s his time now and that’s the way it should be. If you ask people in RTÉ, maybe they’ll say ‘no’ because hurling isn’t getting the profile when it needs to have it but that was phenomenal today.

“It’s what the association is about, the club, the spirit and the heart. They should put that (game) on a video and send it around the world and say these are club sides getting nothing for it. Phenomenal.”

O’Sullivan lauded several of his players but it was little surprise he fielded questions about the brilliance of Pauric Mahony, who shot 13 points, seven from play. “Pauric’s doing it a long time for us. He keeps doing it and keeps doing it. Ah, it’s phenomenal and you’d take your hat off to him. Conor Sheahan got four points from midfield on Will O’Donoghue.

“Look, we had stars all over the field, 33 stars with us but we can only tog out 26 every day. There’s seven lads didn’t tog out today and they’re a huge part of this and every lad, we only got two on in the end, I’d love to get 33 on but that’s the nature of it.

“But look, I’m so proud of them, huge performance. I don’t think anyone here will underestimate what they’ve done in that second half but, look, they’re going to have to get back up to the pitch of it again. There’s a huge battle coming in two weeks’ time against Ballyea with Tony Kelly and they’re a phenomenal team as well.”

Ballygunner were 16-point winners over the Tony Kelly-less Ballyea in last year’s Munster quarter-final. O’Sullivan doesn’t expect a similar margin when they clash on Saturday week. “There are teams in Waterford we beat by a lot one year and the next year they nearly beat ye. We just caught them last year, we were fresh, we’d a good long break and I don’t think they were expecting us. They’ve a lot of credentials, a lot of credibility, they’ve won two Clare championships in a row. They’re a serious team with serious players. They just didn’t perform last year, that’s what happened. Yeah, we were good but that’s the reality of it. I’m sure they’re going to be looking for a performance this time and we have to be ready for that.”

Na Piarsaigh’s disappointment turned to concern about full-back Mike Casey who was forced to retire in the 54th minute after jarring his knee in contesting a ball. The Limerick defender only returned to full action this season having missed the county’s 2020 and ‘21 All-Ireland successes following a cruciate injury prior to the 2020 championship.