Cork JAHC: Erin's Own and Kilshannig must do it all over again

Erin’s Own 0-16 Kilshannig 0-16

Erin’s Own and Kilshannig will have to lock horns again after playing out an entertaining draw in the Co-Op Superstores Cork county junior A hurling championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Erin’s Own's proud history with county SHC titles on three occasions and two intermediate titles, they had never won the county junior A hurling crown and that wait will be extended for another week or two. Kilshannig’s historic double remains alive, after they won the IAFC last month.

This was a tough and keenly contested game with no quarter given, but it didn’t appear like that early on. Kilshannig hit the first two points courtesy of a Kieran Twomey free and a nice Darragh O’Sullivan effort, until Erin’s Own replied with two quick fire white flags, a Mark Collins free and an Andrew O’Sullivan effort with the scores.

There was nothing between the teams, and the sides exchanged white flags on many occasions. The teams were level at 0-6 each after 29 minutes, with Jack Twomey influential for Kilshannig with some fine scores, while Mark Collins was integral for the Imokilly team. The sides traded points before the short-whistle, as the teams went into dressing room deadlocked at 0-7 each.

On the resumption, the teams cancelled each other out on many occasions, by the 37th minute, the teams were level at 0-10 each, before Paddy Walsh nudged Kilshannig in front, only for Collins to convert a free to level up matters after the third-quarter.

It wasn’t a classic, but the effort and passion from both teams was admirable, the teams were level once more heading down the home straight, 0-13 apiece after 55 minutes. Collins, who was a thorn in Kilshannig’s defence throughout, nudged his team ahead, but the Avondhu men rallied with two points without reply.

Erin’s Own sub Tom Foley levelled up matters in injury-time, as the game looked destined for another day out. Ian O’Mahony’s long-range effort pushed Erin’s Own ahead, only for Walsh to tie up the game in the second-minute of injury-time, as the teams must meet again.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: M Collins 0-9 (0-8f), S Murphy 0-2, G O’Mahony 0-1, C O’Callaghan 0-1, A O’Sullivan 0-1, T Foley 0-1, I O’Mahony 0-1.

Scorers for Kilshannig: J Twomey 0-6 (0-4f), K O’Hanlon 0-3, P Walsh 0-3, E Bourke 0-1, K Twomey 0-1f, E O’Hanlon 0-1, Darragh O’Sullivan 0-1.

Erin’s Own: T Dillon; C O’Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, R O’Regan; S Power, I O’Mahony, C McDonnell; S Murphy, S Broderick; J Sheehan, M Collins, G O’Mahony; C O’Callaghan, J McMahon (c), A O’Sullivan.

Subs: L O’Shea for J McMahon (18), T Foley for L O’Shea (47), S Horgan for C O’Callaghan (59).

Kilshannig: D Kearney; C O’Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin; E Bourke, B Curtin (c), K Twomey; C Murphy, P Walsh; J Twomey, E O’Sullivan, K O’Hanlon; D Twomey, E O’Hanlon, Darragh O’Sullivan.

Subs: Diarmuid O’Sullivan for D Twomey (44), D Murphy for K Twomey (49).

Referee: Derek Carroll (Kanturk).