Niall O’Shea stars as Dromid Pearses regain the South

South Kerry SFC Final: Dromid Pearses 2-7 Skellig Rangers 0-7

Dromid Pearses, with Niall O’Shea sublime at full-forward, regained the Jack Murphy Cup for the first time since 2019 beating Skellig Rangers in diabolical weather conditions at Waterville on Saturday afternoon.

O’Shea, a Hogan Cup winner with Coláiste Na Sceilge in 2009 and a former Kerry minor, scored 2-5 of his side's total and despite the weather improving in the second half, Skellig Rangers never got close.

Dromid Pearses laid the foundations when they led 2-3 to 0-1 at half-time with the gale to their backs, but it should have been more as they kicked six wides.

Darragh O’Sullivan gave Rangers the lead for the only time from a first-minute free but Niall O’Shea kicked two frees before he drilled a penalty straight down the middle as excellent keeper Podge O’Sullivan dived to his right.

Then, in the 21st minute, after wing back Padraig O’Sullivan scored the only non-O’Shea point, Jim Lynch floated in a ball in and O’Shea finished the ball to the Skellig net.

Eight points clear heading into the second half was always going to be enough, despite two points from Ciaran Keating and one from brother Diarmuid.

Niall O’Shea added two more points from a free and play to see Dromid lead 2-5 to 0-4. Rangers never stopped trying with Darragh O’Sullivan (2 frees) and Fionn O’Sullivan adding points. But Niall O’Shea had the final say with a free and his 2-6 contribution was crucial in Dromid Pearses celebrating at the final whistle.

Kerry senior Graham O’Sullivan at wing back along with Kevin O’Shea, Jim Lynch and Paul O’Connor all played their parts in this deserved win.

Scorers for Dromid Pearses: N O’Shea (2-6, 1-0 pen, 5 frees), P O’Sullivan (0-1)

Scorers for Skellig Rangers: D O’Sullivan (0-3 frees), C Keating (0-2), D Keating and F O’Sullivan (0-1 each)

DROMID PEARSES: Donal O’Sullivan; M Curran, S O’Connor, K Farley; G O’Sullivan, K O’Shea, P O’Sullivan; Dominick O’Sullivan, J Lynch; K Sheehan, P O’Connor, S O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, N O’Shea, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: T Curran for K Farley (60).

SKELLIG RANGERS: P O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan, A Kennedy; S Kennedy, B Murphy, S O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, J Murphy; Michael O’Sullivan, F O’Sullivan, Martin O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, C Keating, D Keating.

Subs: Stephen O’Sullivan for J Murphy (53), M Keating for Michael O’Sullivan (57)

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)