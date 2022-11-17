Donegal legend Colm McFadden joins Tony McEntee’s Sligo set-up

The former All-star will take up the forwards coach role. 
Donegal legend Colm McFadden joins Tony McEntee’s Sligo set-up

FORWARD THINKING: Colm McFadden in full flight with Donegal. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 18:19
John Fogarty

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden has joined Tony McEntee’s Sligo senior management team for 2023.

The All-Star and footballer of the year nominee comes on as board as forwards coach to assist the Armagh native.

St Michael’s man McFadden played 15 seasons for Donegal, eventually retiring in 2016. He also claimed three Ulster SFC titles as well as a National League medal.

McFadden links up with McEntee, his assistant manager Joe Keane, selectors Noel McGuire and Paul Durcan (goalkeeping coach) and strength and conditioning coach Seán Boyle.

Sligo finished third in Division 4 this past season and reached a Tailteann Cup semi-final. They travel to London in their Connacht SFC opener next spring with the winners facing Leitrim or New York in a provincial semi-final.

Qualify for the Connacht final and they earn a seeded place in the group stages of the Sam Maguire Cup.

More in this section

Cavan v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final 'I’m a full-duck or no-dinner type of guy' - Murphy happy with his lot in the green and yellow
Donegal v Armagh - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Donegal will miss their leader but Murphy will always be a figurehead of the county
Edwin Edogbo celebrates with fans after the game 10/11/2022 Kevin O'Donovan: Munster 'a dream' to work with throughout historic Páirc Uí Chaoimh event
<p>GLORY: Winning team from Scoil Eoin, Innishannon. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Sciath na Scol: Scoil Chlochair Mhuire, Glounthaune, and Scoil Eoin Innishannon clinch glory at Páirc

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s