Donegal legend Colm McFadden joins Tony McEntee’s Sligo set-up

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden has joined Tony McEntee’s Sligo senior management team for 2023.

The All-Star and footballer of the year nominee comes on as board as forwards coach to assist the Armagh native.

St Michael’s man McFadden played 15 seasons for Donegal, eventually retiring in 2016. He also claimed three Ulster SFC titles as well as a National League medal.

McFadden links up with McEntee, his assistant manager Joe Keane, selectors Noel McGuire and Paul Durcan (goalkeeping coach) and strength and conditioning coach Seán Boyle.

Sligo finished third in Division 4 this past season and reached a Tailteann Cup semi-final. They travel to London in their Connacht SFC opener next spring with the winners facing Leitrim or New York in a provincial semi-final.

Qualify for the Connacht final and they earn a seeded place in the group stages of the Sam Maguire Cup.