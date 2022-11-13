Kilcoo show class to ease past Ballybay into Ulster club semis

KILCOO (Down) 2-14

BALLYBAY PEARSE BROTHERS (Monaghan) 1-7

All-Ireland champions Kilcoo gave a convincing account of themselves to come through this Ulster SFC quarter-final in St Conleth’s Park.

Their reward is a date with Enniskillen Gaels and based on this professional effort in Clones they will be difficult to shift as provincial champions.

Ryan Johnston’s superb finish for a goal four minutes into the second half sent Kilcoo on their way. Ballybay did respond with the next two points but the Down men followed them with three of their own and were able to see the game out largely on their own terms in front of a 3,543 attendance. Micheál Rooney crowned the win with a 59th-minute goal.

Ballybay had three early scoring chances, one of them a goal attempt, but a combination of late Kilcoo interventions and shots dropping short snookered them. Instead, it was Kilcoo who converted all of their four opening opportunities, the first three from placed balls before Callum Doherty registered the first score from play in the 11th minute.

Kilcoo’s breakneck attacks and strength under the Ballybay kick-out was the difference until Daniel Caraher was brought down in the Kilcoo box in the 17th minute after a Colm Lennon shot came off the post. Shane McGuinness’ finish from the spot was a convincing one and tied up the game.

However, the Monaghan champions added just one more point in the remainder of the half. Kilcoo’s response to the setback was excellent, three of four scores without reply coming from their full-back line. Lennon brought Ballybay to within a goal at the break, 1-2 to 0-8, but there was no doubt who were the better team.

Scorers for Kilcoo: P. Devlin (0-4, 3 frees, 1 45); R. Johnston (1-1); M. Rooney (1-0); R. McEvoy (1 free), Aaron Branagan, C. Doherty (0-2 each); J. Johnston (mark), N. Kane (free), C. Laverty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballybay Pearse Brothers: S. McGuinness (1-0, pen); P. Finlay (0-2, 1 free); T. Kerr (45), C. Lennon, C. Galligan, A. Toner, D. Ward (free) (0-1 each).

KILCOO: N. Kane; M. Rooney, Aaron Branagan, R. McEvoy; N. Branagan, D. Branagan, Anthony Morgan; Aaron Morgan, Dylan Ward; C. Doherty, R. Johnston, S. Johnston; P. Devlin, J. Johnston, C. Laverty (j-c).

Subs for Kilcoo: T. Fettes for Anthony Morgan (39); S. McCusker for C. Doherty (52); Aidan Branagan (j-c) for N. Branagan (59); C. Rooney for R. Johnston, M. Hynes for M. Rooney (both 60+1).

Sent off: Dylan Ward (70+4, second yellow).

BALLYBAY PEARSE BROTHERS: J. Sniauksta; M. Hannon, T. McSkean, E. McKearney (c); S. Monaghan, C. Lennon, R. Wylie; Dessie Ward, D. Wylie; C. Galligan, S. McGuinness, D. Caraher; P. Finlay, C. McGuinness, T. Kerr.

Subs for Ballybay Pearse Brothers: A. Toner for D. Caraher (h-t); S. McQuillan for D. Ward (blood 46-49); B. Wylie for S. Monaghan (51); P. O’Neill for E. McKearney (56); S. McQuillan for D. Wylie (70+1); T. Keenan for P. Finlay (70+2).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).