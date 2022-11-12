Leinster chiefs likely to launch probe after violent fracas at Parnell Park

The Leinster Council are expected to conduct an investigation into a major sideline fracas during a provincial intermediate club hurling quarter-final in Parnell Park today.

Players, mentors and supporters in the Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh game were involved in the violent scenes towards the end of the second half of normal time, some of which was captured on a phone camera. The Dublin side beat the Wexford men on penalties following extra-time.