Leinster chiefs likely to launch probe after violent fracas at Parnell Park

Players, mentors and supporters in the Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh game were involved in the ugly scenes. 
Leinster chiefs likely to launch probe after violent fracas at Parnell Park

The scenes towards the end of the second half of normal time, some of which was captured on a phone camera. 

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 19:16
John Fogarty

The Leinster Council are expected to conduct an investigation into a major sideline fracas during a provincial intermediate club hurling quarter-final in Parnell Park today.

Players, mentors and supporters in the Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh game were involved in the violent scenes towards the end of the second half of normal time, some of which was captured on a phone camera. The Dublin side beat the Wexford men on penalties following extra-time.

Leinster’s competitions control committee will wait on the referee’s report before it is anticipated they will embark on a probe into the unseemly row.

More in this section

David Clifford hits 2-12 to inspire Fossa to famous extra-time win David Clifford hits 2-12 to inspire Fossa to famous extra-time win
Mulqueen delighted to go out on a high as Rockies outshoot Douglas to claim title  Mulqueen delighted to go out on a high as Rockies outshoot Douglas to claim title 
Naas v Shinrone - AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final Next stop Croke Park as Naas too strong for Shinrone
Cork v Clare - McGrath Cup Final

Firies atone for last year’s final defeat as they overpower Cordal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s