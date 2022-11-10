Kerry and Limerick commit to pre-season competitions

All-Ireland senior champions Kerry and Limerick have both committed to competing in the forthcoming Munster pre-season competitions.

Neither of their team holidays will clash with their McGrath Cup and Munster Hurling League campaigns. Kerry will be heading to Dubai and Mauritius at the start of next month, while Limerick are travelling to Florida for 10 days from December 27.

The short turnaround to the start of the Allianz Leagues has prompted both set-ups to organise their breaks well in advance of their 2023 season. Speaking earlier this week, All-Star defender Gavin White insisted Kerry had to “hit the ground running again in January with the McGrath Cup starting up early on.”

In 2015 and ‘20, Kerry fielded U21 and U20 teams in the McGrath Cup as most of the group were still on team holidays following All-Ireland final appearances. Limerick’s 2019 Munster Hurling League group games were rearranged for December 2018 so that they didn’t fall when they were away in Mexico.

After pulling out last year due to a team holiday in Tenerife for finishing All-Ireland runners-up, Cork under new manager Pat Ryan are expected to compete in the Munster Hurling League.

Kerry open the defence of their Division 1 title with a trip to Donegal at the end of January. A week later, Limerick begin their Division 1, Group A run with a visit to Páirc Uí Chaoimh under lights on Saturday, February 4. That same weekend, Kerry's first home game will be against Monaghan.

In September, Limerick GAA launched a one-off training jersey in a package originally priced at €150 with profits going towards the team holiday. However, they were forced to reduce the price to €100.

In a statement, the executive, who emphasised the board alone were paying for the trip, said: "When launching the initiative Limerick GAA were cognisant of the current economic situation and have tried to keep the cost at as reasonable base as is possible. However, based on the response from our loyal supporters we have listened to the feedback and to this end we are now confirm that the cost will be reduced to €100.”

Limerick on Thursday launched their new home jersey for 2023.

As a reward for claiming the inaugural Tailteann Cup, Westmeath recently holidayed in Cancun. The Lake County received €60,000 from Croke Park towards the cost of the trip compared to the €80,000 each of the four All-Ireland finalists are usually granted from GAA HQ.