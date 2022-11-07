Liam Cronin named new Cork camogie coach

Dublin selector Liam Cronin before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Round 3 match between Dublin and Antrim in Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 09:56
Therese O’Callaghan

Liam Cronin has been confirmed as the new Cork senior camogie coach. The Árdscoil Rís teacher worked with the Dublin senior hurlers for the past two years, and he is also a former Clare senior hurling coach.

He was coach to the Cork senior camogie team in 2020.

Cronin replaces Davy Fitzgerald, who stepped down after Cork’s All-Ireland defeat to Kilkenny in August.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey is delighted with the appointment.

“He was with Cork camogie two years ago and with the Dublin senior hurlers, and previous to the Cork camogie, he was with Clare senior hurlers for three years.

“He will fit in with us, no problem. He is a gentleman, and he has unfinished business in Cork. He really enjoyed his time with the squad in 2020 and sees fierce potential in them.

“He has a background in camogie, which is a big plus. The dynamics is what I was looking at. He knows the players and he is incredibly impressed by them.

“He is coming from two serious hurling teams. I think he will be a great fit for everyone.” 

Dr Wesley O’Brien replaces Martin Conlon as Strength & Conditioning coach. Twomey is currently finalising the rest of his backroom team.

