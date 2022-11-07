'On the field, we're good. Off the field, we're very, very good' - O'Kelly proud of Kilruane after whirlwind year

It would’ve been a tough enough task tackling All-Ireland champions Ballygunner with two weeks’ preparation.

When the replayed Tipperary SHC final halved that build-up, halved the chance to patch up injuries and recover from celebrating a famine-ending title, Kilruane MacDonaghs were always going to be up against it.

The week passed by in a “blur” for manager Liam O’Kelly but given the year they’ve had, it didn’t take him long to find perspective for this defeat.

“It’s been a fabulous journey all year. We’d a lot of challenges on the way. We’ve made an awful lot of friends. We’ve developed great bonds with a lot of people.

“Last Monday night, Dillon [Quirke]’s mam and dad were up with us. Declan Ryan and the wife were up with us. There were 11 of the Clonoulty boys above in the bar drinking with us in Cloughjordan. Who would have said that at the start of the year?

“That’s what we’re about as a club. We want to build friendships and relationships. Sport is sport and sport will always continue but friends are for life.

“It was a fantastic night on Monday and on Tuesday, we had a get-together with [beaten finalists] Kiladangan inside in a pub in Nenagh. We all came together.

“We've a bus journey home and I've no idea when that bus will get home. I told the players this morning, ‘Don't bring your car because you won't be driving your car home tonight’.

“That's the way we are. On the field, we're good. Off the field, we're very, very good.”

Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan added his tribute for how Kilruane have navigated a triumphant and traumatic year.

“They’re a tremendous club and I said it in the dressing room. The way they have carried themselves both on and off the field with the things they had to deal with this year, the sad passing of Dillon, it’s amazing and they’re a testament to what’s good in the GAA because the way they have carried themselves has been an inspiration to all clubs. They should be very, very proud of that.”

Losing two key defenders, Aaron Morgan and Niall O’Meara, to injuries made their task at Walsh Park all the greater. O’Meara had limped through the second half of a man-of-the-match display in last Sunday’s county final but O’Kelly revealed that Morgan had also been playing through the pain barrier.

“Aaron Morgan has been one of the finds of the year. He has played the last four games with a broken finger and unfortunately, today, whatever happened the hand, maybe he broke two fingers. I don’t know really. He’s gone to hospital now. We’ll know the extent in an hour’s time. But he was an awful loss to us.

“We're playing a junior football semi-final next Saturday and I guarantee you, Niall O'Meara will be the first man that will want to be on the pitch next Saturday night.” While Sunday brought an end to Kilruane’s hurling odyssey for 2022, O’Kelly took the opportunity to give game-time to four youngsters, with Carl Williams, Eoin Carroll, Rory Grace, and Rob Austin seeing action.

“We enjoyed our few days. We came back training Wednesday night, we trained Thursday night, we met yesterday. I emptied the bench and brought on three or four subs there who’ve never played senior hurling. Their first bit of senior hurling was against Ballygunner. What better place to blood them in than today?” Their efforts all year were well recognised by the visiting supporters.

“Compliments to our own players, they gave it everything there today. I was saying to the lads, when I was bringing off some of the senior players the crowd erupted. You’d think we were winning the game. That’s the team our guys are. But let’s be honest, we’d three hard weeks. Three hard games in three weeks. It takes its toll on the players.”