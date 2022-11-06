Loughrea book final place after second half surge sees off Clarinbridge

Loughrea 3-13 Clarinbridge 0-16

Loughrea are through to their first Galway SHC final since 2013 when they saw off last year's runners-up Clarinbridge in the second semi-final at Pearse Stadium.

They will now meet holders St Thomas' in the final in a repeat of the 2012 decider when the current champions won their first Galway title.

Clarinbridge were far too dependant on county player Evan Niland, son of their manager Jarlath, who hit all but two points of their total in a haul of 0-14.

But that was never going to be enough against a Loughrea side who were in a good position when they only trailed by 0-12 to 1-7 at the break, having played against the strong wind.

Indeed, they would have been ahead had Clarinbridge goalkeeper Aaron Bindon not produced a couple of fine saves.

But he could do little three minutes from the break when Martin McManus finished to the net after an effort from Neil Keary came crashing back off the crossbar to tie the match at 1-6 to 0-9.

Niland was the main threat for Clarinbridge in that opening half, shooting 0-10 with seven of them coming from frees in a half where the sides were level six times.

They exchanged points three times in the opening 12 minutes and while Niland and Mark Kennedy landed two in a row for Clarinbridge, they couldn't pull away with Loughrea goalkeeper Gearoid Loughnane doing well to deny Kennedy, while Cian Salmon saw another goal effort from back off the crossbar.

Loughrea, with Tiernan Killeen impressive in midfield, responded and got back on level terms through Dylan Shaughnessy and McManus' goal before two more points from Niland left last year's runners-up leading by two at the break but facing the wind in the second-half.

It took Loughrea less than two minutes to wipe out the lead with points from play by McManus and Keary before another free from Keary put them 1-10 to 0-12 in front after 35 minutes.

Then a good move from Anthony Burns and Killeen ended with Joe Mooney firing home their second goal and McManus pointed to stretch the lead to 2-11 to 0-12 after 37 minutes.

Clarinbridge never gave up but Niland was their only real scoring threat and his four points after the break were their only scores in the second-half.

Clarinbridge got the gap down to two points through Niland with ten minutes remaining but Loughrea regrouped and McManus, after being denied on the line by Shane Bannon moments earlier, made no mistake to finish his second goal of the match after 51 minutes and ensure their passage to the final where they will take on their neighbours St Thomas' in two weeks.

Scorers for Loughrea: M McManus 2-2, N Keary 0-5 (0-4f), J Mooney 1-1, T Killeen 0-2, I Hanrahan 0-1, A Burns 0-1, Dylan Shaughnessy 0-1.

Scorers for Clarinbridge: E Niland 0-14 (0-10f, 0-1 '65), M Kennedy 0-1, N Armstrong 0-1.

Loughrea: G Loughnane; O Coyle, P Hoban, S Morgan; K Hanrahan, J Coen, B Keary; I Hanrahan, T Killeen; J Ryan, D Shaughnessy, A Burns; J Mooney, M McManus, N Keary.

Subs: S Sweeney for Morgan (53), Darren Shaughnessy for Armstrong (54), C Killeen for Hanrahan (54), S O'Brien for Dylan Shaughnessy (54), T Hoban for B Keary (60).

Clarinbridge: A Bindon; C Bannon, O Salmon, P McCann; S Ryan, C Lee, S Bannon; S Kilduff, P Foley; C Salmon, TJ Brennan, E Niland; M Kennedy, N Armstrong, G Lee.

Subs: M Daly for Foley (35), D Lee for C Salmon (41), D Dunne for S Bannon (53), J Ryan for Kilduff (54).

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Salthill/Knocknacarra).