Doora/Barefield's second half rally too much for Causeway

Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield (Clare) 1-23 Causeway (Kerry) 1-16

A powerful second half turnaround ensured that St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield eventually overpowered their Kerry senior counterparts Causeway in an entertaining Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship opener in front of 907 in Cusack Park Ennis on Saturday afternoon.

A first provincial victory since Doora/Barefield were the kings of Munster with back-to-back senior crowns in 1999, their superior strength-in-depth proved essential against a Causeway side that hadn’t played a competitive tie since their county final victory three months previously.

The visitors certainly started in determined mood with Brandon Barrett (4) and Keith Carmody (2) central to building up a merited 0-7 to 0-4 advantage by the 18th minute.

However, they would be sucker-punched by a goal in the next passage of play when St Joseph’s chief target Cathal Ruane caught a long delivery before unleashing an unstoppable shot to the right corner of the net.

Indeed, the sides would be level six times in the opening period before Gavin Dooley and Brandon Barrett edged Causeway 0-12 to 1-7 in front by the break.

That seesaw pattern would be maintained on the restart as the sides twice traded points by the two-thirds mark. However, there would be an unexpected sea-change for the remainder as the hosts quickly gathered pace with a seven point unanswered rally including braces for Davy Conroy and Adam Mungovan before embarking on another five point rally entering the final quarter to soar nine points clear at 1-20 to 0-15.

Despite being reduced to 14 following a straight red for full-back Muiris Delaney, a flagging Causeway did muster one last backlash when Brandon Barrett fired a 20 metre free to the net on the hour mark.

Causeway’s eight match losing streak in Munster would be inevitable, however, as the momentum-fuelled Doora/Barefield march onto a semi-final showdown away to Limerick champions Monaleen in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers for St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield: D Conroy (0-10, 7f, 1’65); C Ruane (1-4); A O’Neill (0-3, 1f); T Hannan, A Mungovan (0-2 each); D O’Halloran, S Crosbie (0-1 each).

Scorers for Causeway: B Barrett (1-7, 1-5f); K Carmody (0-3); Joseph Diggins (0-2); C Harty, G Dooley, E Murphy (sl). D Goggin (0-1 each).

St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield: P Madden; B Clancy, F Kelleher, J Colleran; J Hannan, D McMahon, A Mungovan; B Guilfoyle, D O’Shea; C Barron, D Conroy, T Hannan; E Hanrahan, C Ruane, A O’Neill.

Subs: D Nagle for Clancy (HT), D O’Halloran for Guilfoyle (37), S Crosbie for Hanrahan (49), M Power for Barron (57), C Lahiffe for Colleran (60).

Causeway: JM Dooley; A Fealy, M Delaney, B Lyons; E Murphy, T Barrett, G Leen; Jason Diggins, D Mahony; Joseph Diggins, D Goggin, C Harty; K Carmody, B Barrett, G Dooley.

Subs: M Murphy for Mahony (41), P McGrath for E. Murphy (51), G Carey for Goggin (60).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).