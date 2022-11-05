An Ulster Championship debut ten years in the making for veteran Finlay 

Closing in on his 40th birthday, life is about to throw up Paul Finlay a new experience. An AIB Ulster club championship game.

That may come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the former Monaghan star who may remember him captaining Ballybay to the county title all of 10 years ago.

Finlay kicked four points in that win over Clontibret but was absent three weeks later when they hosted, and lost to, Kilcoo in Clones.

"I was actually on my honeymoon," recalled Finlay.

A decade on, he is a county title winner again and a father of three to boot. Barring a disaster, his Ulster club debut will finally happen Saturday but whether or not he'll get that maiden provincial win is debatable.

Ballybay have been handed perhaps the stiffest Ulster championship draw possible. Crossmaglen Rangers, away. And, if they win, All-Ireland holders Kilcoo. Also away. And that's just to get through to the last four.

"You've nailed it there," acknowledged Finlay of the difficulty of the challenge which has left the Pearse Brothers club as 33/1 outsiders for Ulster success.

"We're in the preliminary round, number one, which means you have that extra game in itself. It's the more difficult path and when you throw in Crossmaglen first up, it doesn't get any more difficult really.

"The winners will face Kilcoo and that's maybe something that Cross' are looking at but it's not something I've even given any thought to because of the task in front of us this weekend."

Finlay claimed to have no knowledge of the various matchups that may materialise in Armagh City.

"I don't be party to any of those conversations," he grinned, keeping his cards next to his chest. But with the RTÉ TV cameras set to screen the game live, there will be any number of fascinating individual duels to pore over.

Drew or Ryan Wylie will surely pick up Jamie Clarke? And then there is the Rian O'Neill question for the Ballybay management to answer. For Finlay's money, O'Neill was hard done by not to receive an All-Star award last weekend after a brilliant season with Armagh.

"I certainly would have included him, it was one that stood out a mile for me," said Finlay, who quit Monaghan in 2016 after 14 seasons and 168 appearances.

"I appreciate there were good reasons for everyone that has gained an All-Star this year but, for me, Rian O'Neill was a standout player. He performed in most, if not all, of the big matches. The quality he possesses is huge, particularly on the club scene. He's certainly one that we're going to have to watch."

Crossmaglen manager Stephen Kernan will have been doing his own homework this week. Aside from the Wylies there is also Dessie Ward to consider, the Monaghan utility player hitting Scotstown for 1-3 in last month's county final. And former Farney colleague Christopher McGuinness.

Finlay's left foot remains a wand too, even after all the years.

"I am really grateful that I am healthy enough to play at a level where I am able to hold my place," said Finlay, an Ulster championship winner with Monaghan in 2013 and 2015. "I am well aware that it does not happen for everyone around the country, more people than not will not win county medals. That is something I am always thinking about, that things don't always end perfect."

The 10-year wait between his first and second Monaghan titles, in 2012 and 2022, reinforced that point for Finlay. But if this is his last hurrah, it's been a memorable one. After the county final, someone from the club noticed that all of the men who'd captained Ballybay to county titles, between 1953 and 2022 - Paddy McKearney, Sean McKearney, Jim O'Hanlon, John Joe McKearney, Eoin McKearney and Finlay himself - were all present. It made for a memorable photo.

"I haven't got a copy of it as yet but I do intend to get one," said Finlay. "It was one of those really nice moments that we were able to capture on the day. It will hopefully stand proud in a lot of homes around Ballybay and beyond in years to come."