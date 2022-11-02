Allianz League fixtures: Cork hurlers host Limerick in opener, Kerry handed tough schedule 

All-Ireland football champions Kerry have been handed a tough roster of league fixtures for next season, with trips to Donegal, Mayo, Tyrone and Galway on the provisional schedule sent to counties Wednesday.

Jack O'Connor's men kick off the new season with three of their first four games against Ulster opposition, including the Jan 29 opener in Ballybofey.

They entertain Monaghan next before a trip to Castlebar. The Kingdom finish off the campaign with a visit to Galway, the side they defeated in last July's All-Ireland decider.

2022 Sam Maguire runners-up Galway will renew their rivalry with Mayo in their opener, a fixture that will be new Mayo boss Kevin McStay's first competitive game in charge of the county.

The All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick open their Allianz League campaign away to Cork as they face new manager Pat Ryan and his charges on Feb 4th.

The Cork footballers are also at home in their opening game the previous week, and will welcome an old adversary as they face Meath and their new manager Colm O'Rourke.

The Royals will host Clare in the second round and will also entertain neighbours and rivals Dublin in the penultimate round of fixtures, Dessie Farrell's outfit will kick off their Division Two campaign against Kildare.

All League fixtures are provisional at this stage and will be formally ratified in the coming weeks as Croke Park officials finalise the revised 2023 inter-county calender.