Allianz League fixtures: Cork hurlers host Limerick in opener, Kerry handed tough schedule 

The provisional fixtures have been sent to County boards, but are subject to change.
Allianz League fixtures: Cork hurlers host Limerick in opener, Kerry handed tough schedule 

LEAGUE OPENER: Sean Finn of Limerick is tackled by Alan Connolly of Cork. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 21:02

All-Ireland football champions Kerry have been handed a tough roster of league fixtures for next season, with trips to Donegal, Mayo, Tyrone and Galway on the provisional schedule sent to counties Wednesday.

Jack O'Connor's men kick off the new season with three of their first four games against Ulster opposition, including the Jan 29 opener in Ballybofey. 

They entertain Monaghan next before a trip to Castlebar. The Kingdom finish off the campaign with a visit to Galway, the side they defeated in last July's All-Ireland decider.

2022 Sam Maguire runners-up Galway will renew their rivalry with Mayo in their opener, a fixture that will be new Mayo boss Kevin McStay's first competitive game in charge of the county.

The All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick open their Allianz League campaign away to Cork as they face new manager Pat Ryan and his charges on Feb 4th.

The Cork footballers are also at home in their opening game the previous week, and will welcome an old adversary as they face Meath and their new manager Colm O'Rourke. 

The Royals will host Clare in the second round and will also entertain neighbours and rivals Dublin in the penultimate round of fixtures, Dessie Farrell's outfit will kick off their Division Two campaign against Kildare.

All League fixtures are provisional at this stage and will be formally ratified in the coming weeks as Croke Park officials finalise the revised 2023 inter-county calender.

More in this section

Seán Power named new Waterford camogie manager Seán Power named new Waterford camogie manager
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Sean O'Donoghue is the new Cork hurling captain
Leinster GAA Games Development Expansion Launch Leinster Council Chairperson Pat Teehan set to join race to become next GAA President 
AIB Club Championships Launch 2022/2023

Priests' comments on sexuality unhelpful, says Dublin camogie star

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s