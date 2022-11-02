Seán Power named new Waterford camogie manager

Waterford’s All-Ireland minor and U21 winning hurling manager Seán Power is the county’s new camogie boss.

Power, who succeeds Derek Lyons, was ratified as the new Déise camogie manager on Tuesday night.

Power’s sideline CV includes overseeing Waterford’s first All-Ireland minor hurling title in 65 years back in 2013. Having worked with that group since their U14 Tony Forristal days, a group that included Austin Gleeson, the Bennett brothers, Patrick Curran, and Conor Gleeson, Power stayed with the team following their minor win and three years later in 2016 the county celebrated All-Ireland U21 glory, only Waterford’s second success at that grade and first since 1992.

In an Irish Examiner interview in 2020, Power revealed that he applied for the position of Waterford senior hurling manager when Derek McGrath vacated the role in 2018, but despite the underage success he had masterminded, the Mount Sion clubman was not even afforded the courtesy of an interview.

The Waterford senior camogie team he now takes charge of reached the county’s first All-Ireland semi-final since 1959 earlier this year. It was a semi-final appearance where Cork did not lead Waterford for the first time until the 56th minute, before winning by five.

Power’s ratification follows the recent announcements of Paul Kelly and Denis Kelly taking the reins in Dublin and Tipperary respectively.

Camogie’s big three of Kilkenny, Cork, and Galway has avoided any changing of the guard as Brian Dowling, Matthew Twomey, and Cathal Murray will continue in their respective roles. Cork manager Twomey is in the process of finalising a new coach to replace new Déise hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald.

On the camogie club scene, the Munster senior semi-finals are down for decision this Sunday. Reigning Munster champions Scariff/Ogonnelloe host Cork runners-up Sarsfields at Ogonnelloe (2pm). Sars find themselves representing Cork as county champions Seandún are prevented from doing so on account of their divisional status.

In the second semi, first-time Waterford champions De La Salle entertain Tipperary’s Drom & Inch (2pm).

Up in Galway, All-Ireland club champions Sarsfields are bidding to complete a four-in-a-row of county titles when they take on Oranmore at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe (Sunday, 3pm).