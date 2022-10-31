GAA Talking Points: All signs point East in Kerry as doubles prove trouble

East is East, Clifford is Clifford

In the 24th minute of yesterday’s Kerry county final, Darragh Roche muscled his way through the Mid Kerry defence and got off East Kerry’s first goal shot, which was well saved by goalkeeper Seán Coffey. A green flag at that stage would have put East Kerry six points ahead and probably out of sight. It handed Mid Kerry a lifeline but, in truth, they were already only hanging on.

In the next phase of play from that turnover, East Kerry turned the ball back over and flashed their magic through their three marquee players. James O’Donoghue angled a ball into David Clifford who instantly offloaded to his brother Paudie to kick a quality score. When David Clifford closed out the scoring at half-time to push East Kerry in front, the lead was still only four points.

They were struggling to hit full pace, which was evident early in the third quarter when East Kerry only converted one of their first five chances. On the otherhand, they had penned Mid Kerry back, especially on their own kickout. And the scores finally began to flow, with East Kerry landing 1-3 from their next five shots.

The goal was a brilliantly constructed move, started by Jonathan Lyne before going through the hands of O’Donoghue, Ruari Murphy, Lyne again and Paudie Clifford, who laid the ball on a plate for his brother to rifle low to the net.

On the weekend he was crowned Footballer-of-the-Year, this was another reaffirmation of Clifford’s genius. He finished with 1-9. From 22 plays, Clifford scored 1-6 from play, along with one mark, while he was fouled for two frees, had a direct assist, as well as having a hand in two more scores.

His brother and Donoghue were also highly effective as link-men and creators. From 24 plays, Paudie Clifford scored two points and had two assists. From 20 plays, O’Donoghue had two assists as well as having a key hand in two more scores. He also had a goal chance well saved.

As the second half continued, Mid Kerry were continually bailing water from a sinking ship. Their conversion rate in that half was only 38% but it was always going to be a struggle against a star studded team, that included the current Footballer-of-the-Year, a former Footballer-of-the-Year, alongside another Clifford who also picked up an All-Star on Friday. Staggering.

Doubling down on doubling up

After Loughmore-Castleiney in Tipperary, Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin, Naas in Kildare and St Eunan’s in Donegal all managed the double last year, the excellent Twitter handle ‘GAA Stats’ revealed that the only previous time there were four senior doubles was as far back as 1903. However, they did clarify that spelling differences or sister clubs left that stat open to correction.

A handful of weeks back though, the potential for even more doubles looked greater again this year when ten clubs were chasing the double; Naas, Kilmacud, Na Fianna, Moycullen, Éire Óg Ennis, St Finbarr’s, Slaughtneil, Carrickmore, Upperchurch-Drombane and Ratoath had reached either the semi-final or final in both codes.

It was unrealistic to expect all those clubs to win a title in both codes. It was going to be a stretch for some to win even one and, gradually the numbers began to drop off. Six clubs were capable of achieving it up to last week but Éire Óg (who won the Clare football title yesterday) lost the hurling final and Slaughtneil were also beaten in the Derry football final last Sunday. In any case, there was still the opportunity for four doubles prior to yesterday, which would have equalled the remarkable feat of last year.

Naas and Kilmacud had already pulled off the double-double while Carrickmore and St Finbarr’s had already won the hurling title and were trying to add the football crown. Both clubs had a strong history of having achieved it in the past, with Carrickmore having won the double in 1979 and 2004, while the ‘Barrs have a unique status as a dual club, being the only club to have won All-Ireland titles in both codes. In 1981, they almost won both All-Irelands in the same season, winning the football final against Walterstown but losing the hurling final to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

A year later, the ‘Barrs won the double in Cork again. They had the chance to do it again yesterday after a 40-year hiatus but Nemo Rangers emphatically put a halt to that pursuit. In Tyrone, Errigal Ciarán also ended Carickmore’s dream with a narrow victory.

So in the end, it was just two doubles this year. Still impressive. But not nearly as many as looked possible only a handful of weeks ago.

Na Piarsaigh reaffirm their dominance over Kilmallock

There never should be an asterisk beside any county final success when county titles are so hard to win, but, when Kilmallock won last year’s Limerick county title in brilliant fashion, it was still only human nature for the opposition to look for a caveat. And in Na Piarsaigh’s minds, they reminded themselves that Kilmallock hadn’t beaten them along the way.

After the 2014 county final, which Kilmallock won, the sides had met on eight championship occasions prior to yesterday, with Na Piarsaigh having won six of those games. The two games Kilmallock did win were group games, and while Kilmallock’s early group win in 2016 (when Na Piarsaigh were All-Ireland champions) did put Na Piarsaigh under severe pressure, they had never lost a knockout game to Kilmallock over the previous eight years.

Conversely, Na Piarsaigh had taken Kilmallock out in the 2017 final along with three other semi-finals. Moreover, they had also wiped the floor with Kilmallock in a 2019 group game when they nailed them for six goals.

After Kilmallock turned them over in a group match in 2020, Na Piarsaigh returned to obliterate a Doon side – which had beaten Kilmallock in the semi-final – by 27 points in the final.

Na Piarsaigh’s dominance had dictated the pattern of the relationship, but the rivalry now has still been defined more by mutual respect than the tension which gripped it for the first half of the last decade when the modern history of both clubs were intricately interwoven and connected from a battle between two golden generations.

Both clubs went on to share ten of the next 12 titles but Na Piarsaigh have been driven to stamp their authority as the best club side of that era. And they proved so again yesterday with a seventh title in 12 years. And they showed again that they have Kilmallock’s number.

Moycullen get the job done again

When Salthill-Knocknacarra and Moycullen qualified for the Galway football final two weeks ago, the match-up instantly had a novel look about it. For a start, it was the first time since 2007 that a Galway football final didn’t include either Corofin, Mountbellew-Moylough or Tuam Stars. It was also the first west board final since 2005 when Salthill-Knocknacarra beat Carna-Cashel.

Only 15 minutes out the N59 separate the clubs but yesterday’s final also brought two regular contenders together after having rarely met at this level over the years. S/K were always a force, or perceived to be, while Moycullen have been a powerful presence in the championship since winning the Intermediate title in 2015, which culminated in a first senior title in 2020.

Yesterday was just Moycullen’s third final appearance (they lost the 1977 final to Corofin) but there was always the sense that the final effectively took place two weeks ago between Moycullen and Mountbellew-Moylough, a game Moycullen won by nine points. With Moycullen having scraped past Claregalway by one point in their quarter-final and Mountbellew-Moylough having beaten Corofin in the other quarter-final on that side of the draw, Moycullen appeared to be much more battle-hardened.

That wasn’t the way it played out though, with Moycullen having to come from behind late on yesterday to win by one point. Since S/K won their first county title in 1990, Moycullen would have looked on at a S/K powerhouse just in the road and wondered what that status would have felt like, especially having never won a county title.

Now all of a sudden, Moycullen have two titles. Just one less than Salthill-Knocknacarra.