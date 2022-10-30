Three key moments: Where Cork SFC final was won

1: There were moments in this county final where both goalkeepers will have felt they should have done better either in dealing with an incoming shot or in their distribution of possession. But there were also moments where both goalkeepers produced outstanding saves. The most important of those saves - or double save as it proved to be - was made by Nemo’s Micheál Aodh Martin.

On 21 minutes, and with the Barrs behind by three, Brian Hayes played through Colin Lyons. It was one of the few occasions where the Barrs cleanly broke the Nemo line. Martin repelled Lyons’ shot. The rebound fell to Steven Sherlock. Martin, bettering his initial save, deflected the second shot out for a ‘45. The ‘45, kicked by Sherlock, was kicked wide.