Three key moments: Where Cork SFC final was won

There were moments in this county final where both goalkeepers will have felt they should have done better either in dealing with an incoming shot or in their distribution of possession. But there were also moments where both goalkeepers produced outstanding saves. The most important of those saves - or double save as it proved to be - was made by Nemo’s Micheál Aodh Martin.
On 21 minutes, and with the Barrs behind by three, Brian Hayes played through Colin Lyons. It was one of the few occasions where the Barrs cleanly broke the Nemo line. Martin repelled Lyons’ shot. The rebound fell to Steven Sherlock. Martin, bettering his initial save, deflected the second shot out for a ‘45. The ‘45, kicked by Sherlock, was kicked wide.
What it all meant was that instead of getting back level, or at worst being two in arrears, the Barrs mined absolutely nothing at all from the attack. And unlike in their semi-final where they didn’t suffer for such missed goal opportunities, they absolutely did here.
From double save to a green flag that came doubly gift-wrapped.
A short John Kerins restart on 34 minutes attempted to find full-back Sam Ryan. The restart, though, was kicked too far away from Ryan and too close to Nemo’s Conor Horgan. The latter gladly accepted the misplaced kick and promptly lobbed the backpedaling Kerins.
The final’s opening goal shoved Nemo 1-11 to 0-5 clear. That lead of nine swelled to double-digit figures in the ensuing six minutes. It proved a sufficiently large buffer in the face of the Barrs’ final quarter fightback.
This third and final moment arrived late last week when the Nemo management sat down to pick their team and decided which defender would mark which Barrs forward. Where the Barrs got their defensive matchups badly wrong, the Nemo sideline were spot on with theirs.
Kevin O’Donovan kept Steven Sherlock to a point from play. It was a white flag he cancelled out when sallying up the field for his own score on 46 minutes. Kieran Histon kept scoreless Cillian Myers Murray, the latter hauled ashore on 44 minutes. Briain Murphy made sure any influence Brian Hayes had on proceedings was way below what he had exerted in recent games. Mention too for Kevin Fulignati and how he frustrated Ethan Twomey. The latter did not return out for the second period.
The Barrs’ starting six forwards contributed 1-2 from play. Say no more.