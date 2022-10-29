Cobh and Kilmurry show steel to set up exciting JAFC final showdown

Cobh and Kilmurry will contest the 2022 Bons Secours Cork JAFC county decider having produced impressive semi-final performances on Saturday afternoon.

Kilmurry qualified for a first county final appearance since 2012 thanks to a thunderous first half display in their last four encounter against Urhan.

Wolfe Tone Park in Bantry was the venue for a county semi-final in which the eventual winners held their opponents scoreless throughout a dominant opening 30 minutes.

It was 1-7 to 0-0 at the break thanks, in part, to Padraig Brehany’s superbly finished goal after 5 minutes.

Utilising a strong wind and midfield pairing Kyle Kelleher and James O’Mullane’s dominance, Liam Wall (0-3), David McCarthy, O’Mullane and Kelleher got on the scoresheet to hand Kilmurry a ten-point interval advantage.

A below-par Urhan improved slightly in the second period with Conor Lowney making an impact on the edge of the square. The Beara club’s full-forward finished with 1-5, including a converted penalty deep into injury time, but it was too little, too late.

There could be no doubting Kilmurry’s merited victory despite only adding three points after the break.

Unsurprisingly, Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan pointed to his team’s first half performance as the foundation for their semi-final success.

“We did very well in the first half even though we would have preferred to play against the wind,” Linehan said.

“We finished well, got a good goal and kept our composure. The lads worked hard today. They (Urhan) were a very good side and we knew they were going to be good. Any team that comes into the county championship out of their division is going to be a good side. Urhan were very well prepared.

“Things went well for us in the first half. Sometimes when you have the wind it doesn’t go that well. It went well for us and we were happy at half-time.

“Reaching a county final, we are where we want to be. We have been lucky this year, you also make your own luck, but it is great to be in a county final.”

Standing in Kilmurry’s way of claiming a JAFC title are surprise finalists Cobh. A four-point semi-final defeat of Buttevant enabled Cobh reach their first county final since an inter-divisional success back in 2017.

There was little between the sides at the conclusion of the first period with Cobh 0-6 to 0-5 in front at Kilworth GAA grounds.

The outcome of a tense junior A county semi-final was confirmed following two late goals, the first of which Cobh’s Sean Hilliard netted after 46 minutes. That made it 1-7 to 0-6 and, although Buttevant reduced the deficit via a Mark Linehan point, a second Cobh goal cemented their victory.

Diarmuid Kearney and Sean Hilliard were involved in the buildup before Conor Farrell’s confident finish saw Cobh run out 2-7 to 0-9 winners.

This year’s Cork JAFC county final has been pencilled in for November 13th. Cobh and Kilmurry’s unique pairing should provide a cracking finale to what’s been an entertaining junior A championship.