Monaleen make rapid return to senior ranks as they see off Bruff

A goal in either half from Mark O'Dwyer and John Nicholas proved the difference in the Limerick PIHC decider
BACK IN THE BIG TIME: Monaleen return to Limerick senior ranks at the first time of asking. Pic: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 17:23
Tom Clancy

Bruff 0-16 Monaleen 2-16 

Monaleen have made an immediate return to the Limerick senior ranks after relegation 12 months ago. A goal in either half from Mark O'Dwyer and John Nicholas proved the difference against Bruff.

With former Tipperary and Tommevara player Eoin Brislane at the helm, Monaleen steadied themselves after a somewhat inaccurate first half and were more efficient down the stretch.

Monaleen hit 15 wides in total with nine coming in a first half that saw these sides level.

The Premier Intermediate Championship, which started in 2014, has been a great success and yet another tight final was played out in Kilmallock.

Coached by former Cork hurler Jerry O’Connor, Bruff went in level but a number of missed frees and wasted opportunities meant they chased the game go the whole second half.

O'Dwyer found the net inside three minutes, volleying a rebound after Eric Finn's superb save denied Donnacha Ó Dálaigh's initial effort.

But the south Limerick side roared back, landing six unanswered points. Danny O'Leary, Chris Browne and two long-range Seán Finn efforts helped them three clear by the 10th minute.

The game was end to end until the break with the soft Kilmallock pitch making ruck balls vital. O'Dwyer was on target with two points from play while captain Lorcan Lyons sent the sides into the dressing rooms level, 1-6 to 0-9.

Ó Dálaigh was quickly rewarded for his hard work in the second half as he landed two, with Monaleen scoring four of the first five points.

Ultimately Bruff's inaccurate play, in terms of passing and shooting would prove costly. But most telling was a 42nd minute goal from Nicholas when he raced clear with a loose ball from outside the 20 and flicked to the net.

These sides contested the Premier U19 final earlier this season, which Bruff won, and a number of those talents were on display here. One of those for Monaleen was Joe Fitzgerald and he pointed on 54 minutes to keep the margin at two scores, 2-12 to 0-14.

Bruff got within three points on a couple of occasions but were unable to drag themselves level again. 2018 All Ireland winner Paul Browne landed a late long-range free but they never looked like raising a crucial green flag.

Monaleen won this grade in 2016, while Bruff also lost the 2018 decider. They face Kerry side Causeway or Clare outfit Doora Barefield in a Munster Intermediate semi-final on November 19th.

Scorers for Bruff: Danny O'Leary 0-5 (0-1 s/l, 0-2f); Chris Browne, Darragh Butler (1 free), Seán Finn (frees), 0-2 each; Colin Madden, Kevin Bonnar, Patrick Finn, Paul Browne (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaleen: Mark O'Dwyer 1-6 (0-2f); Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-3; John Nicholas 1-0; Dan Power 0-2; Ed Doyle, Lorcan Lyons, Joseph Fitzgerald, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, David Moloney 0-1 each.

Bruff: Eric Finn; Graham Whelan, James O’Riordan, Daire O’Brien; Patrick Finn, Seán Finn ©, Kevin Bonnar; Paul Browne, Seán Murnane; Darragh Butler, Chris Browne, Colin Madden; Danny O’Leary, Paul O’Riordan, Kyle Dillon.

Subs: Josh Keating for Dillon (37), Jason Hayes for Madden (45), Conor McEniry for Bonnar (inj - 53).

Monaleen: Jamie Power; Leo Morrison, Bryan Canny, Jamie Porter; Darren Golden O’Mahony, Lorcan Lyons, Ronan Lyons; Joseph Fitzgerald, Lochlann McHale; Dan Power, Mark O’Dwyer, John Nicholas, Donnacha Ó Dalaigh, Ed Doyle, Luke Murphy.

Subs: Andrew La Touche Cosgrave for Murphy (47), David Moloney for McHale (52), Ben Hayes for Power (63).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree)

