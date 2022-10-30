Watch: Nemo v Barrs & St Michael's v Knocknagree in Cork football deciders

It's a massive day of Gaelic football action on Leeside. And Irish Examinersubscribers will have a front row seat for two top-class football deciders.

Examiner Sport will stream live coverage of the big Cork city derby between champions St Finbarr's and southside rivals Nemo Rangers in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC final.

The Togher outfit are looking to complete a senior title double after the hurling final win over Blackrock two weeks ago.

While traditional kingpins Nemo are aiming for another title to mark their centenary year.

Patrick Mulcahy will be on commentary duties, along with experts John Hayes and Tony Davis.

That mouth-watering game will be preceded at 2pm by the Senior A final between perennial nearly men St Michael's and John Fintan Daly's Knocknagree. Liam Aherne will call the action alongside co comms Colm O'Neill and Brian Cuthbert.

Make sure you're online early to enjoy all our build up. We'll broadcast a day-long spectacular from just after 1pm with the build-up to both games and will continue on air with all the post-match reaction to the Barrs-Nemo decider.

We'll have interviews with club legends, local colour and atmosphere from the stadium so make sure you're set up in plenty of time.

Irish Examinersubscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €12 for this double event. To watch go to our live hub.

