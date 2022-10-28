A medal at home would be extra special for Jack's lad Éanna

Éanna O’Connor is an excellent footballer in his own right. A Leinster club champion with Moorefield, how he became part of this Mid Kerry story is interesting. But an inevitable question follows him around. With dad Jack now a four-time All-Ireland winner over three spells in charge of Kerry, does Eanna have his own personal performance coach on call?

Like a top order batsman waiting for the bouncer, Eanna doesn’t duck it, just smiles and plays the straight bat

“I’ve been involved with him, been going to football matches with him since I was five, so 25 years now watching the Kerry team training and things like that.

“I don’t really ask him straight out what do I need to do, but if there’s advice on things that I need to work out I’d ask him that.

“If I try to over analyse my game with him, the two of us will be cranky about the whole thing! We might discuss a game for maybe five minutes and then we’d go off talking about golf or something like that.”

We suspect it’s not the first time the former Kildare footballer has been asked about his relationship with the incumbent Kerry manager, nor will it be the last.

“It’s par for the course,” the Mid Kerry number 11 concedes.

“He’s in the position he’s in, with me being his son there’s added pressure to that, but I take that in my stride. I’m my own person and I play football for the enjoyment of it. His advice to me a lot of the time is that football isn’t the be-all and end-all. There’s a lot more to life than football. So I just play as much as I can and try to knock as much enjoyment out of it as I can.”

When it is pointed out to Éanna that Jack now appears much more relaxed than first time around when he appeared... “Cranky...” interjects Éanna as he laughs, before giving an insight as to why.

“He’s recently retired now and the pressures of inter-county management it takes away from other aspects of your life.”

Now playing his club football now with Milltown/Castlemaine, O’Connor admits that despite winning a Leinster Club Final when he moved to Kildare with Moorefield winning one in his home county would be special.

“I am on the road now 13 years playing senior football and the love of the game is still there and any opportunity in featuring in the biggest game in the county I am delighted to be involved.

“I played in five or six county finals in Kildare, a Leinster final with Moorefield as well as an All-Ireland semi-final; and I learned from great stalwarts up there, the likes of Daryl Flynn and Ronan Sweeney. So it is a bit of a role reversal now in Mid Kerry as I am one of the older fellows I am hoping that the experience that I have rubs off on the younger fellows.”

Éanna explained how he came to play with Mid Kerry. “It’s all related to my job. I am working in the CBS Primary school in Tralee with Denis Coleman from Crokes and you can imagine I am getting a bit of mileage out of that at the moment.

“My fiancée Tina is working in the Gaelscoil in Killarney so it made the most sense to settle in Milltown. My roots are in Milltown now and that is where I plan to base myself for the rest of my years.”

His own form en route to Sunday’s final has been good.

“As long as I am keeping my body in relatively good nick, at the moment it seems to be ok. A lot of my form is down to the team, where our defence is playing very well at the moment. I must say that likes of Nathan Breen had a stormer in the last game against Martin Stack. Mike Breen is holding the fort as well and so is Pa Kilkenny.

"They lay the platform for us forwards and then our manager Peter gives us a bit of leeway upfront to express ourselves. I have a job to do and I am doing my job but that could also be said for most of the other players as well.

“But we know East Kerry are a star-studded team and they have been winning without probably playing their best so we are under no illusions about the task that faces us on Sunday.”