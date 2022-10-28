Ian Maguire insists Barrs not dwelling on poor record against Nemo

You never forget your senior championship debut. Especially not when it is against your southside city rivals. And especially not when you beat your southside city rivals.

But it’s not the 2-9 to 0-11 final scoreline that sticks out in Ian Maguire’s mind when he reflects back on St Finbarrs’ 2012 Round 4 win over Nemo Rangers. No, he remembers his championship debut for the education he received inside the whitewash and dressing-room.

Maguire, 18 at the time, was introduced as a second half sub. He ran onto the Páirc Uí Rinn pitch expecting to find himself matching up - or at least trying to match up - against one of the more experienced Nemo guard. Waiting instead for him was Cork minor teammate Stephen Cronin.

Mind you, Maguire didn’t have to wait long to run into one of the more experienced Nemo guard. One of his first involvements was to carry possession in the direction of midfielder Michael Dorgan.

Welcome to senior football, came the reply from Dorgan, who sent the Barrs teenager back in the direction he’d come from.

”I hit him a shoulder and I must have went three yards the other way,” Maguire recalled this week.

“I would have thought myself strong, but the strength level that day, it was a different level. I remember thinking to myself, oh my God, how strong are these players.

“I actually got done for steps in that instance. It was one of my first possessions.”

Equally standout was the speech given by club stalwart Bertie O’Brien following the four-point win.

“What Bertie said has stuck with me to this day. It was just about how you always respect the opposition, but you don’t fear anyone. I was 18 at the time. I remember that being a big thing; respect everyone, but don’t fear them.”

Nemo and the Barrs have met four times since. There was the 2016 quarter-final. 2017 drawn final. 2017 final replay. 2019 quarter-final. Leaving aside the draw, the other three went to the black and green corner.

Of the 19 players used against Castlehaven in the Barrs’ recent semi-final, only Alan O’Connor, Jamie Burns, and Maguire featured in the 2012 clash. None of their other 16 teammates have experience of beating Nemo in a senior championship game.

Maguire, team captain for the 2018 and ‘21 county final wins, doesn’t see this being a psychological stumbling block on Sunday.

“A lot of the young players coming through, the likes of Brian Hayes, Ben O’Connor, and Ethan Twomey, they have brought a certain freedom and confidence to the table. Some people saw our semi-final against Castlehaven as the trilogy. But those young lads just saw it as another game and another win.

“This group and this management, we haven’t beaten Nemo and there is obviously a stigma to that. But ultimately, we are in a county final against a good team who have been here before and done it. And so for us it is about performing. That’s how we have looked at it, rather than looking at what has happened in previous years.”

What has happened out in Togher in recent years is the moulding of a football team that hasn’t been beaten in regulation time since the aforementioned Nemo quarter-final of 2019. Their hurling counterparts eventually got fed up with enviously looking in at the footballers’ accumulation of silverware and so pulled up a seat two weeks ago.

What we have now is a club chasing a first Cork double in 40 years. The Barrs were also the last ones to do it.

“Very positive, very ambitious,” replies Maguire when asked to describe the Togher mood at present.

“There has been an air of want around the place. From what I have seen of the management of the dual players, everybody wants more.

“The hurlers get a championship win. They come back into the football set-up. They want more.

"The footballers go into the hurling set-up and they want more. It is building with each championship win.

“There is definitely an air of confidence, but when you are in the set-up, there is an element of focus. And that focus has never changed all year. It has been about getting back to a county final.

“Ultimately, we are trying to build on where we failed last year, which was when we lost to Kilcoo in the All-Ireland semi-final. We lost a championship game and straightaway it was get back, get a good League in, and try and get back to a county final. And here we are now.”