St Brendan's claim first O'Sullivan Cup since 2019 as Mercy Mounthawk disappoint

Kerry Colleges Senior Football Final: St Brendan’s College Killarney 2-8 Mercy Mounthawk 0-6

Following their Frewen Cup success last year Mercy Mounthawk were considered the team that might take over the mantle as Kerry kingpins from St Brendan’s Killarney and Tralee CBS. They failed their initial test when St Brendan’s, without ever reaching any great heights, captured the O’Sullivan Cup at Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Two first-half Sem goals proved decisive as St Brendan’s College recorded their first O’Sullivan triumph since 2019 amid a disappointing display by Mercy Mounthawk in their first senior Premier Final.

The first quarter was low-scoring in a tricky crosswind with Rob Monahan giving Mounthawk an early lead but St Brendan’s were soon celebrating a goal after John Kelliher raced through the Tralee defence and buried the ball in the net. Mercy Mounthawk responded well to level the contest by the 14th minute thanks to a 45 from Michael Tansley and a point from play by Odhran Ferris.

But St Brendan’s were winning the crucial battles and three unanswered points from Cillian Cronin, Alex Hennigan and Jamie Moynihan, son of Kerry great Seamus, had St Brendan’s lead 1-3 to 0-3 by the 23rd minute.

Their second goal came three minutes later from a 45 which dropped short. Aodhan O’Neill was quickest to react and he displayed the composure of a veteran to shoot past Tansley and Mercy Mounthawk had a mountain to climb. Paddy Lane converted a free before the break to reduce the deficit to five points (2-3 to 0-4) but conditions deteriorated for the second half and Mounthawk were beyond rescue.

The second-half developed into an arm wrestle with very little happening on the scoreboard and Mounthawk could only register a further two points from Darragh O’Connor and Odhran Ferris in an eight-point defeat.

Shay O’Meara was kept warm with two good saves from Ferris and Paddy Lane but their play fell far short of what was required to trouble a Sem team that saw Sean Fitzgerald and Maidhcí Lynch gave impressive displays in defence with John Kelliher and Aodhan O’Neill always good going forward.

The sides meet in the Corn Ui Mhuiri in two weeks time with Mercy Mounthawk having some work to do.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: J Kelliher and A O’Neill (f) (1-1 each), A Hennigan (0-3), J Moynihan (0-2) and C Courtney (0-1)

Scorers for Mercy Mounthawk: O Ferris (0-2), R Monahan, M Tansley (‘45’), P Lane (f), and D O’Connor (0-1 each)

ST BRENDANS COLLEGE: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), S Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), L Daly (Kilcummin); C Keating (Dr Crokes), K O’Shea (Kilcummin), E Kelly (Glenflesk); D Ryan (Fossa), J Kelliher (Glenflesk); T Moynihan (Glenflesk), A O’Neill (Reenard), A Hennigan (Dr Crokes); C Cronin (Glenflesk), J Moynihan (Glenflesk), C Courtney ( Dr Crokes).

Subs: S Doolan (Kilcummin) for J Moynihan (43), P Moynihan (Kilcummin) for C Courtney (51), N Carroll (Dr Crokes) for T Moynihan (54), R Harnett (Dr Crokes) for C Cronin (56)

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: M Tansley (Austin Stacks), G O’Riordan (Ardfert), J Murphy (Austin Stacks), S Rice (Ballymac); K Sheehan (Na Gaeil), D Kirby (Austin Stacks), B Murphy (Austin Stacks); R Monahan (Ardfert), D O’Sullivan (Ardfert); N Collins (Ballymac), T Kennedy ( Kerins O’Rahillys), O Ferris (Ardfert); D O’Connor (Kerins O’Rahillys), C Litchfield (Austin Stacks), P Lane (Austin Stacks) Subs: B Byrne (John Mitchels) for K Sheehan (42), N Townsend (Austin Stacks) for N Collins (54), O Tswakyi (John Mitchels) for D O’Connor (60 +1)

Referee: T McCarthy (Desmonds)