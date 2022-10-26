'We are definitely a different side to what we were last year' - Barrs lift standards in back-to-back bid

More confident. More driven. More hungry. More intense.

St Finbarr’s football manager Paul O’Keeffe has been asked to compare his 2022 team with its 2021 version. The differences, and there are a few, roll off the tongue.

Barrs 2021 were a team desperate to win a second county and back up the famine-ending victory of three years earlier. They were a team desperate to avoid the tag of one-season wonders and potential unfulfilled.

Barrs 2021 were a team that finished the season as Cork and Munster champions. They were a team that brought eventual All-Ireland champions Kilcoo to extra-time in a gripping All-Ireland semi-final.

Barrs 2022 are better and stronger for the experiences and successes carved out by their 2021 selves. The evidence is irrefutable. Just look at the scorelines. Look at the football played.

Their average winning margin in the 2022 championship stands at eight points. The four points they had to spare over Castlehaven in the recent semi-final was the closest any team has come of them this year. And that was very much a false 2-17 to 1-16 scoreline.

Consider the five first-half goal chances the Barrs left behind them that afternoon. Two more were squandered in the second period.

That they panicked not a bead of sweat during this litany of missed green flag opportunities points to a more mature Barrs outfit, says O’Keeffe.

Sure, that’s another difference. Tag it onto the earlier list.

“Winning Munster was a huge thing. That you have won two counties in reasonably close succession, all that adds up. Plus, the number of big games you are after playing is huge. It brings you up a level. It adds to your confidence,” remarked the Barrs manager, now in his fourth year in charge.

“We came away from the Kilcoo game thinking we could have beaten them. That has given us a huge lift in terms of our confidence going forward.

“We fine-tuned after last year because we learned an awful lot from those games. The two biggest games we have had over the last couple of years were losing to Castlehaven in the 2020 semi-final, which we came back better after, and losing to Kilcoo.

“You learn small things from those defeats. And small things become big things if you get them right in terms of tweaking what you need to do.

“I just think we are playing really good football this year. We are definitely a different side to what we were last year.”

Where last year the motivation was to add that second county, the carrot this season is back-to-back. It’s a feat no Barrs football team has managed in 42 years. No double can supersede the collective want for successful retention of the Andy Scannell Cup.

It’s a feat, outside of perennial winners Nemo, that only two sides - Duhallow 1990/91 and Castlehaven 2012/13 - have managed in the intervening four and a bit decades.

“There is a different intensity to the team this year,” continued O’Keeffe.

“They are more driven this year than they were last year. That is what we got from winning the county, Munster club, and going close enough to getting to an All-Ireland final. That has given us a different type of hunger this year.

“It is very easy to shut up camp and say, ‘we have three medals in our back pocket, happy days’, and leave your standards drop. But they have actually raised their standards this year, which is incredible. We’ll see where that leads us this weekend.”

Which brings us nicely onto Sunday and Nemo.

The Barrs have never beaten Nemo in a county final. The Barrs haven’t beaten Nemo at any stage of the championship in 10 years.

It was Nemo that ended their reign as champions in 2019 when dumping out the 2018 winners in the quarter-final, albeit the Togher side were down 14 players through injury.

Is the significance of Sunday’s final elevated onto a higher plane because it is their southside city rivals standing across from them?

A firm ‘no’ from the doc. We can only take him at his word.

“It is important to win the county, irrespective of who you are playing. Now I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a Barrs-Nemo thing. That local rivalry is always there. The two of us could be playing tiddlywinks and it would be competitive. But that’s good. It’s healthy. They will feel the same pressure as we do going in.”

Pressure means a “few sleepless nights” this week for O’Keeffe. An honest communicator, he admits to having been “a bag of nerves” before the Castlehaven semi-final.

“That is what we signed up for and I love it. When you are winning, it makes it that bit easier.

“Once you got out of the county last year, it was just phenomenal. The Munster club and All-Ireland semi-final were probably the best days out I have ever had on a pitch. So, it’s been really enjoyable.”

More enjoyable. One last addition to the list.