RTÉ to air second highlights show as GAA announce new media rights deal 

RTÉ will air a second GAA highlights show as part of the GAA's new media rights deal.

The arrangement -- to last until 2027 -- will see up to 200 games broadcast each year.

The national broadcaster will split Saturday night National League games with TG4.

And the BBC, who'll show 10 league games involving Ulster sides, will have access to the All-Ireland series.

GAAGO - the Association's streaming service -- will air exclusive championship games from the 2023 season onwards.

RTÉ television, who will continue to show 31 championship games across the island of Ireland, continue the Sunday Game highlights show and will introduce a second highlights offering.

TG4 will also carry Monday night highlights and other GAA programming as per previous years.

BBC will also simulcast, with RTÉ, the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in addition to showing at least one of the finals on the wider BBC TV network annually.

“I would like to acknowledge the successful media partnerships we have had and continue to have as we strive to give our games the profile they deserve," GAA President Larry McCarthy said.

“Maximising exposure of our games and seeking a fair commercial value for them for the betterment of the Association as a whole lay at the heart of our approach to a five-year arrangement that provides certainty and security for all parties involved.

“Maintaining our strong commitment to the Irish language was another cornerstone of negotiations.

“I am pleased that even more of our games will be accessible to members and supporters around the globe and we look forward to working with all of our partners to give our games and activities the highest profile possible.”

RTÉ Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said: "With more live games now available than ever before on RTÉ combined with extensive radio, digital and highlights rights, this agreement with the GAA represents an enormous step forward in coverage for our national games.

"Public service broadcasters are at the very heart of the coverage, and this is ultimately for the benefit of the audience.

"We view this as a hugely significant deal and a core part of our ongoing effort to bring live sport direct to our audience."

The All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer for the first time as part of the five-year contract.

“The All-Ireland Senior Football and Hurling finals are significant sporting events," Executive Editor of BBC Sport NI, Neil Brittain, said, "and we look forward to bringing them to viewers across the UK via the BBC’s digital and linear platforms.

“This new broadcast deal will transform the BBC’s coverage of Gaelic Games and delivers free-to-air coverage of the Ulster Senior Football Championship, the Allianz Leagues and the All-Ireland series via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website.

“This agreement adds to the long-term contracts that BBC Sport NI already has in place for football, rugby and the North-West 200.”

More to follow