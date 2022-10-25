How Limerick game has raised the physical stakes

By his own admission, William O’Donoghue’s physical presence as a teenager making the breakthrough with Na Piarsaigh “wouldn’t be decent viewing”. The evolution of the towering midfielder has ran alongside the evolution of the club game and the Treaty county’s remarkable success.

Ahead of Sunday’s County final, which sees O’Donoghue’s side face Kilmallock, the 2021 All-Star midfielder was excited taking aim at a sixth county medal.

When he made his senior club bow for Na Piarsaigh 10 seasons ago, the now 27-year-old hadn’t near the muscular bulk that is synonymous with your elite hurler now. He laughs at the thought but has progressed to be such a presence at midfield for both Na Piarsaigh and Limerick.

Now a towering and imposing presence at midfield with the six-time Limerick Champions, O’Donoghue’s experience will be key to wrestling the title back from Kilmallock.

Much of Limerick’s rise has been credited to their now famed Academy but it’s clear that the clubs must take plenty of credit too.

“2013 was my first year playing senior. With every year that goes by, a manager is trying to implement something new. I’ve been really lucky with a lot of the setups that I’ve been involved in — they’ve always been trying to do the right thing. But you can see that in every team.” explains O’Donoghue.

“All the teams in Limerick all the gym work, they have the S&C coaches, they all have brilliant hurling coaches and are all looking at analysis. Everybody is nearly signing off the same hymn sheet and trying to implement the right things. It has definitely progressed physically. If I saw a photo of myself back then — 2012, 2013 — it wouldn’t be decent viewing. It has definitely taken a new life physically”.

Sunday’s decider sees a return to the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, which hasn’t been seen in use since the end of the inter-county season due to pitch maintenance, makes this final extremely appealing. The installation of a harder rye surface at the Ennis Road venue meant that the group games were spread around the county. Venues such as Fedamore, Ballyagran and Doon all welcomed senior hurling clashes with the latter hosting Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh in round two.

The Caherdavin side edged out the Balbec on that occasion. “If you look back on it, they probably should have won the game. It was the finest of margins — a point. The game won’t have much relevance but it feeds into the fact that the two teams are very evenly matched. The neutrals and Limerick GAA should have a good county final.

“The games held in the smaller grounds around the county were brilliant because they were that bit more intimate and probably had a better atmosphere but for county final day you want to be in the Gaelic Grounds battling it out for the County Championship.”

Na Piarsaigh arrive to the final unbeaten and had 14 points to spare over South Liberties in their semi-final. Kilmallock, winners against Patrickwell 12 months ago, have lost just that one game, but had to dig deep against Doon to win by just a point in horrible conditions in the last four clash.

With 10 of the last 12 titles going to these two clubs, you have undoubtedly, Limerick’s two leading lights. Indeed 2016, when Patrickswell defeated Ballybrown, was the only time since 2008 that at least one of these clubs did not play for the John Daly Cup.

Kilmallock won the 2014 decider, while Na Piarsaigh got revenge in 2017, and their annual renewals are almost always compelling viewing.

“Rivalries come on the back of teams being competitive and beating each other and that is why there are such good rivalries within the Limerick Senior Championship.”