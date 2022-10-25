Matthew O'Hanlon: Wexford's spring focus may need to change

Matthew O'Hanlon admits Wexford have been 'a little bit guilty' of playing their best hurling throughout spring in recent years.

Since claiming the 2019 Leinster title under Davy Fitzgerald, Wexford have only won four of the 12 Championship games they've played.

Two of the wins were against Laois and one was against Kerry though they did beat a genuine All-Ireland contender when they overcame Kilkenny in this season's Leinster round-robin.

Meanwhile, in the National League, Wexford have consistently impressed, finishing second in their Division 1 groups in 2020 and 2021 and topping their table earlier this year before losing to Waterford in the semi-finals.

That strong early season form is at odds with the approach of teams like Limerick, Galway and Clare who all failed to light up this season's league but impressed come summer.

"We probably are a little bit guilty I suppose," said defender O'Hanlon of how Wexford have started strongly each season before fading out. "I suppose it's a couple of things really; there's a need for results early on in a season to create momentum and to create confidence within the group, especially with a new management group as well.

"It's also no surprise that of the semi-finalists in the league last season, there was ourselves that had a slow start (in the Championship), Cork and Waterford didn't fare great in Munster and Kilkenny were actually the only ones that went on and qualified for a provincial final, from the league semi-finalists.

"Limerick didn't put too much heed on the league and it worked out in their favour. That's not saying that if we had the same approach next year that it would work out like that, that's just the way it was this year.

"I think Darragh Egan and our management will probably be looking ahead and how they can vary the game time across the squad. I'm 31 next week, do I need to be playing every league game? Or should I be focusing on getting ready for the Championship? There's a number of players in that boat, so that's something that Darragh and the team will look at. But it's an area of improvement for us, yeah."

Limerick lost three of their five league games earlier this year, including a Round 1 defeat by Wexford, though ultimately collected their third consecutive All-Ireland title. It's a template that other counties may choose to replicate in 2023.

"I think it will still be competitive and still be a good competition but you may not see the full hand from teams if I was to put a call on it," said O'Hanlon.

Wexford fielded 31 different players in last season's league as new manager Egan sought to both introduce new players and implement his own style following five years under Fitzgerald.

"I think hybrid hurling is probably a good way of describing it," said O'Hanlon of how Egan has married Wexford's approach of the Fitzgerald era with a more direct, long ball strategy.

"What I think we've developed this year is both of those games, side by side. You've seen us trying to flex it and switch it within games.

"If you've got players like Lee Chin and Conor McDonald in the full-forward line, if you hit direct ball in you're going to win the lion's share of possession and that causes panic in defence for other teams.

"It's definitely something we're aware of that is a strength of ours and it's something we'll definitely be looking to work on too."

