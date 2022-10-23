Clonakilty mourns sudden death of football star Padraigh Griffin

Clonakilty's Padraigh Griffin salutes his teammates after scoring the vital winning goal against Naomh Aban in the 2004 Cork SFC at Dunmanway. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Clonakilty's Padraigh Griffin salutes his teammates after scoring the vital winning goal against Naomh Aban in the 2004 Cork SFC at Dunmanway. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 21:57
Ger McCarthy

The death has occurred of former Cork and Clonakilty GAA footballer Padraigh Griffin.

The club with which he memorably won a Cork SFC title in 1996 posted a message on its social media channels Sunday confirming Griffin's untimely death.

"It's with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we learnt last evening of the passing of our great club hero Padraigh Griffin RIP.

"He was probably the best player to have worn the Green and Red in recent times, contributed so much to the Club during his entire playing career and truly was a Club legend.

"To Debbie, Jack and Alex, we extend our sincere sympathies. Our condolences also to Mark, the extended Griffin, Hurley and O'Donovan families and in particular to Helen. A Guard of Honour will be arranged and those participating are asked to wear Club colours."

A Clonakilty native and son of the late Pat and Patricia, Padraigh Griffin will be lovingly remembered by his wife Debbie and young sons Alex and Jack.

Equally so by his mother-in-law Helen, brother Mark and his partner Lorna, adored nephew and niece Ewan and Mia, extended family, relatives, colleagues and many, many friends especially Conor and Michael.

Outside his family circle, Griffin is best known for his footballing exploits in the red and green jersey of Clonakilty.

One of the county’s most naturally gifted footballers, 1996 and Clon’s unexpected Cork SFC county title success was the pick of Griffin’s sporting glories. That year, a semi-final clash with St Finbarr’s saw Griffin at his marauding and brilliant best.

Bandon’s GAA grounds housed a highly-charged atmosphere as a result of Clon captain Brian Murphy’s early dismissal as the West Cork club trailed by a point heading into the final minute.

Gaining possession close to goal, an equalising point looked the likeliest outcome for the young Clonakilty forward. Instead, as he always did, Griffin made something out of nothing.

In a flash, the ball was in the back of the net and Clonakilty were heading to a county final.

Ending a 44-year famine by overcoming UCC in the 96’ decider, Padraigh Griffin ran future All-Ireland winner and Kerry All-Star Seamus Moynihan ragged throughout another selfless display.

Griffin returned to win his second club county senior club title in 2009, this time as an experienced corner-forward in another memorable Clonakilty win over the Barrs.

A generational talent, there were fleeting Cork senior appearances but Padriagh Griffin, just like his father, Pat, will be remembered as one of the best club footballers Cork has ever produced.

As a player, no one worked harder on honing his skills than Padraigh Griffin.

Fiercely passionate about a wide range of subjects, Clonakilty GAA and the promotion of his hometown club was the topic Griffin always defended to the hilt.

With a mischievous smile that could light up any room, Padraigh Griffin had 24-carat-gold heart best exemplified by a huge network of close friends, work colleagues and those inside and outside the GAA who always enjoyed his company.

“Vaya con Dios” Griff, you will never be forgotten.

