Tipp decider delivers again on drama

Tipperary SHC Final: Kiladangan 1-21 Kilruane MacDonagh's 2-18

The GAA replay is becoming a lesser-spotted creature but next weekend and for the second year in a row it will be sighted in Thurles.

Had the facility been in place in 2020, there would also have been a second day out as Tipperary club hurling’s biggest day swiftly gains a reputation for producing epics.

In the grand scheme of things, this feast of hurling may mean little beyond the county. All-Ireland champions Ballygunner will be licking their chops at the prospect of facing the eventual, likely jaded winners in provincial action the following weekend but neither of these north Tipperary neighbours will care.

At various stages in the closing stages in FBD Semple Stadium, the Dan Breen Cup appeared to be heading to Puckane for only the second time in Kiladangan’s history only to divert towards Cloughjordan to end Kilruane’s 37-year wait.

With the penultimate puck of the game, Kilruane sharpshooter Willie Cleary’s 10th point tied the affair for the seventh and last time. Seamus Hennessy claimed a last-gasp free for Cleary to convert after it appeared Kiladangan’s own deadball expert Bryan McLoughney had won the game at the other end with a free earned by Seán Hayes.

Alan Flynn’s 52nd-minute goal, rifled to the net after Aaron Morgan slipped in trying to clear the ball, put Kiladangan ahead for the first time in the game. Up to that point in the second half, they had been largely relying on McLoughney’s expert free-taking and it was a regret for Kiladangan selector Niall O’Meara that they didn’t build on the three-pointer.

“It was a great goal at the time but then we conceded frees at the other end, which meant they were getting it back to all square again,” he remarked. “The key when you get a goal like that is to be able to kick on and we didn’t do it today and we paid the price.”

McLoughney’s first point from play in the 45th minute had levelled matters but two minutes later Jerome Cahill was celebrating his second goal after leaving the Kiladangan defence for dead when he was found by Niall O’Meara down the wing. McLoughney’s second point from play in the 49th minute was fortunately awarded when it appeared to have dragged wide but Kilruane weren’t keen to make a fuss of it.

“I don’t have a view on it,” insisted manager Liam O’Kelly. “It is done, over with so we move on. I am not going to cry over spilt milk, I don’t operate that way. I respect Kiladangan, they are a quality side. I knew they would have a purple patch. That (point) will be played out in the media during the week, it has no relevance to me, it doesn’t change the result.”

Laying on both of Cahill’s goals, O’Meara also make his presence felt in the dying minutes with a couple of crisply-taken points. Kiladangan led for six minutes before O’Meara struck first and then responded to a McLoughney free with another. Cian Darcy put Kilruane ahead in the first minute of additional time. However, Declan McGrath replied and McLoughney followed it up with what seemed to be a winning free.

But there was still time for Hennessy to conjure a free having been taken off and then returned to the fray. “Inside the white lines, it takes on a life of its own,” smiled O’Kelly. “Whatever I had planned for the last week, that can change but that was a tactic.

“I wanted to start Seamus. A county final and who bigger to go to than to be a leader than Seamus? He did 20 minutes and had a good input, made the first score. I pulled him after 20 minutes and brought him back on for the last 20 and he won the free, Willie put the ball over the bar and it was history after that.”

Kilruane were the better team for the majority of a first half in which they never went behind but a 50% accuracy rate was a disappointing return.

Still, eight wides and a shot dropped short compared to Kiladangan’s total of four wides and one short said plenty about the chances the chances they were creating. They were also close to finding the net in the seventh minute as Thomas Cleary squared to Cian O’Kelly whose shot fizzed wide.

Leading by a point, O’Meara was odds-on to double Kilruane’s advantage in the 16th minute. Instead, he delivered the ball to Cahill’s hand who recovered so well from an initial slip to finish past Barry Hogan.

Kilruane led by as much as five points in the 22nd minute but Kiladangan distilled their game to the basics and claimed a couple of points after puck-outs. Paul Flynn was finding plenty of space and sent over his second point of the game after again making himself available to Hogan.

Kiladangan cut the margin to two points in additional time but Thomas Cleary was on hand to restore the three-point difference at the break, 1-9 to 0-9.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B. McLoughney (0-10, 8 frees); P. Flynn (1-4); W. Connors, D. McGrath (0-2); J. Gallagher, T. Gallagher, A. Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: W. Cleary (0-10, 9 frees); J. Cahill (2-0); T. Cleary, N. O’Meara, C. Darcy (0-2 each); M. O’Neill, N. McAdams (0-1 each).

KILADANGAN: B. Hogan; D. Sweeney, J. Quigley, D. Moran; J. O’Meara, A. Flynn (c), D. McGrath; T. Gallagher, T. O’Meara; J. Gallagher, S. Hayes, P. Flynn; B. McLoughney, B. Seymour, W. Connors.

Subs: D. O’Meara for B. Seymour (28); D. Flannery for D. Moran (35); J. Loughnane for T. O’Meara (46); D. Butler for J. O’Meara (57).

KILRUANE MacDONAGH'S: P. Williams; A. Morgan, J. Peters, E. Hogan; N. O’Meara, J. Cleary, K. Cahill; S. McAdams, M. O’Neill; W. Cleary, S. Hennessy, C. Darcy; J. Cahill (c), T. Cleary, K. O’Kelly.

Subs: C. Cleary for S. Hennessy (21); C. Austin for C. O’Kelly (inj 30+2); C. O’Kelly for J. Cahill (blood, 34-36); C. O’Kelly for C. Cleary (40); S. Hennessy for M. O’Neill (48).

Referee: K. Jordan (Thurles Gaels)