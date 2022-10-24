Strokestown leave it late to take Roscommon crown 

Roscommon SFC Final

Strokestown 0-10 Boyle 0-9

John Rogers hailed his players for grasping the opportunity of a lifetime as Strokestown were crowned Roscommon senior football champions for the first time in 20 years after substitute Tony Lavin hit the most dramatic of winners in the fifth minute of injury time.

A cagey final, where there was so much at stake for both clubs, looked destined for extra time when Boyle captain Donie Smith, who was hoping to lead his club to its first senior title since 1927, instinctively bisected the post from a 50-metre free in the fourth minute of injury time.

But there was one final twist as Strokestown launched one final attack. Diarmuid McGann found Lavin in space to the left of goal, and the substitute, who had only entered the fray three minutes earlier, wrote his name into his club’s folklore.

“We timed it well. All throughout the year we haven’t had a full squad and I said if we keep getting lads back and they can stay on the field, we’ll be a team to beat.

“There might have been a bit of nerves. Both defences played well and thankfully we came out the right side of it. When Donie hit that equaliser, I said ‘here we go, another draw’. But I’m delighted now, I can't put it into words,” said the former Roscommon player who was part of the last Strokestown panel to win the title in 2002.

In an opening half that was spoiled by what looked like serious injuries to a player from either side, Cian McKeon and Paddy Brogan, pre-match favourites Boyle could never engineer any sustained fluency.

Donie Smith and Diarmuid McGann (free) swapped early scores before wing back Ciarán Regan landed a point with the outside of his boot to give his side the lead.

But three points from Enda Smith, operating at wing-back, Cathal Feely, from a ’45, and Daire Cregg edged Boyle 0-4 to 0-2 ahead. Keith Murphy reduced the deficit to one point before the injuries took the wind from the game’s sails.

Cregg and Cathal Lavin exchanged scores before Donie Smith opened up a two-point gap after Tadhg McKenna cut out a Strokestown attack.

But frees from goalkeeper Niall Curley and Diarmuid McGann left the sides deadlocked, 0-6 apiece, at the break.

The tension was unbearable in the second half as both sides flirted with history and, consequently, made too many mistakes.

Frees from Colin Goldrick and Donie Smith edged Boyle 0-8 to 0-6 ahead but heading into the final quarter McGann (free) and Colin Compton had restored parity once more.

The game needed a goal that never looked like coming, and it was left to Donie Smith, with his third point from play, to push Boyle 0-9 to 0-8 ahead.

Then it was Strokestown’s turn to wrestle back the initiative as Compton and McGann, with a free that was moved forward for dissent, gave their side a 0-10 to 0-9 lead heading into injury time.

But the drama was only beginning as Lavin went on to pen a new chapter to Strokestown’s fabled history.

Scorers for Strokestown: D McGann 0-4 (0-4f), Colin Compton 0-2, N Curley 0-1 (0-1f), C Regan 0-1, K Murphy 0-1, C Lavin 0-1, T Lavin 0-1.

Scorers for Boyle: D Smith 0-5 (0-2f), D Cregg 0-2, E Smith 0-1, C Feely 0-1 (0-1 ’45), C Goldrick 0-1 (0-1f) Strokestown: N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan, C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; K Murphy, D McGann, P Brogan; S McGinley, Colin Compton, C Lavin.

Subs: D Owens for Mullooly (bloob sub, 27), M Kavanagh for Brogan (28), M Fallon for Murphy (56), T Lavin for McGinley (62).

Boyle: R Kearney; L Glennon, C Flanagan, D Casey; K Cox, T McKenna, E Smith; R Hanmore, E McGrath; C Feely, S Purcell, D East; D Cregg, D Smith, C McKeon.

Subs: E Kerins for Purcell (blood sub, 5), C Goldrick for McKeon (19), E Kerins for Hanmore (44), J Moran for Flanagan (58), M O’Connor for Feely (60).

Referee: O Kelly.