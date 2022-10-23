Roscommon SFC: Strokestown pip Boyle at the death to grab victory

Roscommon SFC Final

Strokestown 0-10 Boyle 0-9

Strokestown won the Fahey Cup for the first time since 2002 as Tony Lavin’s point in the fifth minute of injury time secured a dramatic victory for his side at Dr Hyde Park.

A cagey, nervous Roscommon showpiece, where the sides were level six times, looked destined for extra time when Donie Smith launched a booming free kick from fully 50 metres that just cleared the crossbar in the 64th minute.

But in the game’s last attack, Diarmuid McGann fed Lavin to the left of goal, and the substitute, who had only been introduced in the 62nd minutes, split the posts to hand his side their first senior title in 20 years.

For Boyle, the 95-year wait goes on for another year at least. In an opening half that was spoiled by what looked like serious injuries to a player from either side, Cian McKeon and Paddy Brogan, the pre-match favourites could never engineer any sustained fluency.

U-20 star Daire Cregg showed glimpses of his brilliance with two excellent first-half point, but as the game wore on, it was left to Donie Smith to carry the burden of scoring responsibility upfront.

Strokestown, on the other hand, stuck to their guns and Lavin’s famous point, which was well-worked, showed a side that were able to stick to their gameplan under pressure.

Donie Smith and Diarmuid McGann (free) swapped early scores before wing back Ciarán Regan landed a point with the outside of his boot to give his side the lead.

But three points from Enda Smith, operating at wing-back, Cathal Feely, from a ’45, and Daire Cregg edged Boyle 0-4 to 0-2 ahead. Keith Murphy reduced the deficit to one point before the injuries took the wind from the game’s sails.

Cregg and Cathal Lavin exchanged scores before Donie Smith opened up a two-point gap after Tadhg McKenna cut out a Strokestown attack.

But frees from goalkeeper Niall Curley and Diarmuid McGann left the sides deadlocked, 0-6 apiece, at the break.

The tension was unbearable in the second half as both sides flirted with history and, consequently, made too many mistakes.

Frees from Colin Goldrick and Donie Smith edged Boyle 0-8 to 0-6 ahead but heading into the final quarter McGann (free) and Colin Compton had restored parity once more.

The game needed a goal that never looked like coming, and it was left to Donie Smith, with his third point from play, to push Boyle 0-9 to 0-8 ahead.

Then it was Strokestown’s turn to wrestle back the initiative as Compton and McGann, with a free that was moved forward for dissent, gave their side a 0-10 to 0-9 lead heading into injury time.

But the drama was only beginning as Smith thought he had forced extra time, only for Lavin to indelibly scorch his name into Strokestown GAA folklore.

Scorers for Strokestown: D McGann 0-4 (0-4f), Colin Compton 0-2, N Curley 0-1 (0-1f), C Regan 0-1, K Murphy 0-1, C Lavin 0-1, T Lavin 0-1.

Scorers for Boyle: D Smith 0-5 (0-2f), D Cregg 0-2, E Smith 0-1, C Feely 0-1 (0-1 ’45), C Goldrick 0-1 (0-1f)

Strokestown: N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan, C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; K Murphy, D McGann, P Brogan; S McGinley, Colin Compton, C Lavin.

Subs: D Owens for Mullooly (bloob sub, 27), M Kavanagh for Brogan (28), M Fallon for Murphy (56), T Lavin for McGinley (62).

Boyle: R Kearney; L Glennon, C Flanagan, D Casey; K Cox, T McKenna, E Smith; R Hanmore, E McGrath; C Feely, S Purcell, D East; D Cregg, D Smith, C McKeon.

Subs: E Kerins for Purcell (blood sub, 5), C Goldrick for McKeon (19), E Kerins for Hanmore (44), J Moran for Flanagan (58), M O’Connor for Feely (60).

Referee: O Kelly.