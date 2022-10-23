Fermanagh county final called off due to heavy rainfall

The game will be played at 8pm on Saturday night, with an open gate policy. All donations will be made to the nominated charity; Friends of Cancer Centre.
Fermanagh county final called off due to heavy rainfall

POSTPONED: The game will be played at 8pm on Saturday night.

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 16:56
Declan Bogue

THE Fermanagh final fell foul of a huge downpour around lunchtime on Sunday, forcing the postponement of the decider between Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels.

The game will be played at 8pm on Saturday night, with an open gate policy. All donations will be made to the nominated charity; Friends of Cancer Centre.

Despite the unstinting efforts of many club volunteers in trying to push rainwater off the surface prior to referee James Lewis assessing the pitch, it was patently unsafe to play any game of football, let alone the county showpiece game.

“It was the right decision,” said county board Chairman, Brian Armitage.

“In the interests of player safety more than anything else. The two managers were in total agreement that it wouldn’t be wise to go ahead with the game because of the surface water on the pitch.

“Even though Enniskillen Gaels have made a tremendous effort from early this morning in sweeping water off the pitch and spiking. It just didn’t happen unfortunately, and I would say at least a third of the pitch is totally unplayable.

“The players themselves were out and the ball didn’t even bounce. So that in itself was explanatory.” Asked what the referee communicated, he responded, “James went round and basically said that he didn’t want to take the risk of going ahead in the interest of player safety in case there was a serious injury or anything like that.

“That was his assessment so unfortunately we had to call it off.” 

Armitage also revealed that the Ederney ground was on standby for the final, but due to the timing of the last downpour, it left it too late for patrons to travel across the county, and that the pitch was in perfect condition even after the Intermediate final played there on Saturday night.

More in this section

Sean Kelly 24/7/2022 Galway SFC: Defending champions out as Moycullen reach final
Amy O'Connor stars as Seandún crowned senior camogie champions Amy O'Connor stars as Seandún crowned senior camogie champions
Peter Casey with Shane O'Donnell 23/10/2022 Ballyea stun Townies with another special comeback 
<p>RETAINED TITLE: Ballinascarthy retained the Carbery junior A hurling championship title following this comprehensive win against Newcestown. File pic: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE</p>

Ballinascarthy retain Carbery Junior A hurling title

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s