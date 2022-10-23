Watch: Kanturk v Bantry Blues in Cork Premier IFC final

Our live action continues, where the second of the day's offerings see Kanturk meet Bantry Blues in the Premier Intermediate decider.

Our cameras will once again be at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to capture the action as the two sides do battle for the prize of a county championship for their clubs, and promotion to the Senior A ranks for 2023.

Patrick Mulcahy will be in the gantry and joined by Colm O'Neill and John Hayes.

Throw-in is at 4pm start but make sure to tune in at 3.35pm to take in all the pre-match build-up from our commentary team.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €12.

To watch go to our live hub.

