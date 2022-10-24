'We were gone. We might as well have been on the bus home' - McCarthy thrilled with late, great Casey winner

Inniscarra 3-12 Castlemartyr 1-17

A goal in the dying seconds of an action-packed Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final replay in Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday from stalwart Colm Casey broke Castlemartyr hearts. In addition, it guarantees the mid Cork club senior A status for 2023.

On this historic day, nobody could have imagined how this epic decider would unfold.

Casey’s 65th minute winner, a last-ditch attempt.

“We were gone. We might as well have been on the bus home,” Inniscarra manager Paul McCarthy said. “But that is what this team does, they stick in there. I said it during the week, every ball will count. We say it in training every night, every ball will count, They are probably sick of us saying it.

“Fellas are laughing at me, I carry a board around. I wrote five words on that board when we met last October and they haven’t come off that board. One is composure. That showed in buckets today. They kept to the process, they kept doing what they were told to do. If you hang in there, there is always a chance.”

Inniscarra must thank their goalkeeper John O’Keeffe too, especially for his sensational penalty save which he diverted over the bar two minutes from time, after which the teams drew level 1-15 to 2-12.

In stoppage, Ciarán Joyce and Mike Kelly put Castlemartyr into the lead. Just when it seemed they were going to win a third successive county title, Casey squeezed a low shot to the right corner of the net.

Heartbreak for Castlemartyr and manager Séamus Lawton.

“It came to the last sucker punch, but that is hurling. Two points is a dangerous lead. You need a bit of luck to win. It fell Inniscarra’s way. They deserved it. They played equally as good as us in both games.

“There is huge hope for the future in Castlemartyr. We have come from a junior club to a premier intermediate club. One step away from senior. What they have achieved is fantastic.”

Three goals were pilfered in a pulsating opening quarter. Barry Lawton struck first for Castlemartyr, but it was Inniscarra’s David O’Keeffe - the pass was pure class from Seán O’Donoghue - and Padraig Holland, after powerful work by Owen McCarthy, handed them a 2-6 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Holland started, after coming on as an impact sub in the drawn game, and it proved inspiring as he finished with 1-3.

Mention too for the staunch Inniscarra defence, superbly anchored by Liam Ryan and Bryan O’Mahony.

The start of the second-half belonged to Castlemartyr, landing five points on the trot - three Mike Kelly frees, Joe Stack and Ciarán Sice to tie matters.

The sides remained deadlocked 10 minutes from time, 1-13 to 2-10.

Inniscarra gained impetus through captain Owen McCarthy and substitute Kieran Rice.

A superb James Lawton point narrowed the gap. And when Joe Stack was fouled for a penalty, it appeared the Imokilly men would push clear.

John O’Keeffe brilliantly diverted Barry Lawton’s cracking effort over the bar, in what was another match defining moment.

Castlemartyr added a brace to lead 1-17 to 2-12.

It was the dream ending for Inniscarra, and an unforgettable one for Casey.

*Before throw-in the two teams lined up alongside referee Colm Lyons to support the ‘Respect the Referee Day’.

Scorers for Inniscarra: P Holland (1-3), O McCarthy (0-5, 0-4 frees), C Casey (1-1), D O’Keeffe (1-0), S O’Donoghue, F O’Leary and K Rice (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), Barry Lawton (1-2, 0-1 pen), Joe Stack (0-2),C Joyce, J Lawton, C Sice, J McGann and A Kelly (0-1 each).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; D Keane, B O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan; A McCarthy, L Ryan, S Sheehan; J Enright, J Harrington; C Casey, S O’Donoghue, F O’Leary; D O’Keeffe, P Holland, O McCarthy (Capt).

Subs: J O’Callaghan for J O’Sullivan (39), K Rice for D O’Keeffe (42).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran (J-Capt), B Ó Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, Jamie Stack; M Cosgrave, C Sice; J McGann, M Kelly, Barry Lawton; A Kelly, Joe Stack, E Martin.

Subs: Brian Lawton (J-Capt) for E Martin (half-time), B McGann for m Cosgrave (half-time), D Leahy for J McGann (40), P Fleming for A Kelly (52).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers).