Watch: Kilshannig v Aghabullogue, Cork Intermediate AFC final

Our live action continues, where the first of the day's offerings see Kilshannig meet Aghabullogue in the Intermediate A decider.

Our cameras will once again to at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to capture the action as the two sides do battle for the prize of a county championship for their clubs, and promotion to the Premier Intermediate ranks for 2023.

Both sides, beaten semi-finalists last year, impressed in their recent semi-final wins.

Aghabullogue posted 4-10 to beat Boherbue by 12. Kilshannig, meanwhile, kicked 2-15 to see off Mitchelstown with 12 to spare.

Liam Aherne will call the action and we'll have the expertise of Colm O'Neill and John Hayes throughout.

Throw-in is at 2pm start but make sure to tune in at 1.35pm to take in all the pre-match build-up from our commentary team.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €12.

To watch go to our live hub.

But before you go...