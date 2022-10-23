Watch: Kilshannig v Aghabullogue, Cork Intermediate AFC final

Our live action continues, where the first of the day's offerings see Kilshannig meet Aghabullogue in the Intermediate A decider.
Our cameras will once again to at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to capture the action as the two sides do battle for the prize of a county championship for their clubs, and promotion to the Premier Intermediate ranks for 2023.
Both sides, beaten semi-finalists last year, impressed in their recent semi-final wins.
Aghabullogue posted 4-10 to beat Boherbue by 12. Kilshannig, meanwhile, kicked 2-15 to see off Mitchelstown with 12 to spare.
Liam Aherne will call the action and we'll have the expertise of Colm O'Neill and John Hayes throughout.
Throw-in is at 2pm start but make sure to tune in at 1.35pm to take in all the pre-match build-up from our commentary team.
