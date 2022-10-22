'Nothing tops winning with your club' - Veteran Casey savours dramatic Inniscarra triumph

Nothing tops winning with your club. So says 33-year-old Colm Casey, whose dramatic 65th minute goal broke Castlemartyr hearts in today’s Cork Premier IHC replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3-12 to 1-17.

“For sure, this is one of my best days. Nothing tops when you are with your club and your friends," said Inniscarra's Casey who also wore the red of Cork with distinction. "There are people in that dressing-room that played in the last final in 2003 (beaten by Bride Rovers) - Dan O’Connell, Steve Olden and a couple of more. They are 19 years trying to get back to today.

“It is absolute fairytale stuff. You couldn’t write that sort of a finish. Or even that sort of a year. We spent two years finding it tough to get out of the group. This year we really knuckled down. We worked hard. We definitely rode our luck at times. All year, we have been riding our luck.

“Against Ballinhassig, it was near the end when we got a goal (Casey again). Last week in the drawn game, we rode our luck and got a goal in injury time. Today we rode our luck again. Over the years, we’ve had days that went the other way. It just seems this year all the luck came together.”

Proudly donning the number 10 jersey, Casey began his senior career in 2008. He knew it was last chance saloon when he heard at least three minutes of additional time signalled and Inniscarra behind by two.

“I asked Colm Lyons and he said there was an extra minute added on for subs, so I knew it was going to be 64, which meant the last ball had to be dropped in. There was no more time for points because they could slow down the puck-out. And it would be game over," he said.

“I was thinking by hook or by crook, we have to get something out of it. The last 30 seconds everyone was inside in the square, so it is just a case of hope the ball will break. And someone will get something on it. Thank God we did.”

Promotion to senior A is now secured, but not before ending a long wait.

“We’ve had some tough years," reflected Casey. "We were hit with emigration around 2010 and it took us a while to build back up. The team goes through cycles. People move on, and there is a new bunch. This bunch is incredible. The core bunch are in their mid 20s, they are a serious bunch of lads. I am one of the old-timers.

“In fairness, there is serious belief that somehow we will do it. You see it in the games we dug out. We are never dead. Credit to the panel. There are 38 togged out today. We had 45 in the league. There were times when we had 80 training. People bought into the new management of Paul McCarthy and his team. They are a seriously dedicated bunch and it is very deserving for them as well.

“We also needed to give our supporters something to shout about because in the last few years, we haven’t. It is unbelievable we won. But even if we lost, we gave our supporters enjoyment and put a bit of pride back in the Inniscarra jersey.”