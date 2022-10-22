Munster is what they all crave in Ballymacarbry

2000 was the last time the Waterford side won a Munster Senior title but this could be the year when they finally bridge that gap
Munster is what they all crave in Ballymacarbry

MISSING SOMETHING: Aileen Wall has 14 Waterford senior titles but is still to win a Munster medal.

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 09:00
Daragh Small

It is 41 county titles and counting in the history books but for Ballymacarbry only one figure matters – 2000.

That was the last time the Waterford side won a Munster Senior title but this could be the year when they finally bridge that gap.

Later today they face a gruelling trip to Kerry and defeat at Waterville for Frank Casey’s charges would mean even more heartbreak. Their history-making victory over Mourneabbey would all stand for nothing.

Although she is still only 28, Aileen Wall has soldiered through the years and has already racked up 14 county senior championship wins. Her illustrious career is similar to her Déise stronghold however, glittering but missing something.

Munster is what they all crave in Ballymacarbry and they certainly won’t go down without a fight in the final four against Southern Gaels this afternoon.

“To be honest, the only county title that ever matters is the one that is ahead of us,” said Wall.

“There were girls on our team this year who won their first senior county title.

“It was an amazing achievement for them. Then you have people like Michelle Ryan and Michelle McGrath, our captain, who are getting extraordinary numbers of medals.

“For the whole team, it’s the one in front of us. We don’t mention that number, it’s everybody else that mentions that number, not us. We only look at the year ahead and thankfully we came through again this year.

“We want to push on this year in Munster. Getting over Mourneabbey was a massive thing to do but there is still a tough task ahead now with Southern Gaels.” 

“You think that you are just never going to bridge that gap but we really turned it around this year. It was like we won the Munster final after the final whistle blew. We had to come down to earth then and we had actually nothing won.

“It is important to celebrate those wins. We haven’t had the chance to ever say we have beaten Mourneabbey, they have always been the ones that we have slipped on.

“We definitely took that and enjoyed it. We can see the chance that is ahead of us to win a Munster final.

“But it’s important we keep our eye on the ball now and take each match as they come. We have nothing won at this stage."

Southern Gaels clinched the Kerry SFC title with a free-kick shoot-out victory over Finuge/St Senans recently and they come into this game with many aces in the pack. Síofra O’Shea, Rachel Dwyer and Megan O’Connell will likely garner most attention from their Waterford opponents.

“The only thing we have our eye on at the moment is Saturday,” said Wall.

“The preparation that we have done has been exceptional. I really believe we will get over Saturday but everything would be a bit in vain if we didn’t. Hopefully, we can do the job.”  

More in this section

For the Walsh clan and Kanturk, the time to deliver is now For the Walsh clan and Kanturk, the time to deliver is now
Football's dual influence on Banner hurling showpiece Football's dual influence on Banner hurling showpiece
Kieran Donaghy dejected 8/10/2022 Cork and Kerry previews: Stacks stare down the barrel while Kanturk eye glory
<p>OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT: Kildare hurler Brian Byrne, left, and Sligo hurler Andy Kilcullen, second from left, are presented with their Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Team of the Year for 2022 awards by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy. Aodhan McHugh, third from left, collected an award on behalf of the late Tyrone hurler Damian Casey, during the GAA Champion 15 Awards at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Damian Casey posthumously named Nickey Rackard hurler of the year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s