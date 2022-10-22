Watch: Inniscarra v Castlemartyr, Cork Premier IHC final replay

Play it, again.

If you witnessed last weekend's thrilling Cork Co-op Superstores Premier IHC final, you'll want to watch this afternoon's replay.

Inniscarra and Castlemartyr played out a hugely dramatic championship decider in terrible conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They couldn't be separated and meet again with the cup on the line at 4pm in front of our cameras.

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by analysts Seanie McGrath and Kieran Murphy.

Throw-in is slated for 4pm but make sure you're logged in half an hour beforehand to enjoy our pre-game build-up.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €12.

To watch go to our live hub.

