Breaking down the blanket is Dubs' top priority for 2023

Four-time All-Ireland winner Martha Byrne reckons it's a 'shame' that the ladies game has entered the blanket defence era.

Meath relied on a carefully constructed counter-attacking gameplan to win the last two ladies football All-Irelands while Byrne admitted the Dubs were caught by surprise when Donegal went with a similar strategy.

Donegal beat Dublin back in July at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, matching their league semi-final win over Mick Bohan's side.

Bohan has been reappointed for a seventh consecutive season in charge of Dublin and his biggest challenge may be to find a way of breaking through the blanket.

"It was a strange day, we probably didn't expect the blanket in that particular game," said Byrne of the Donegal game, while speaking at the announcement that Amgen will be title sponsors of her club Cuala for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

"I think that's something we have had to adapt to, the blanket being brought into ladies football which I think personally is a shame because ladies football has come a long way in the last 10 years with the skillset and the speed of the game and a blanket defence slows down the game and it isn't as enjoyable for people to watch.

"So just as we've hit a peak in terms of viewership, the game isn't as interesting to watch. But it's effective so you can see why people use it. We have the strategies to break it down, it's just up to us to implement them more consistently.

"It is not insurmountable. We beat Meath twice last season against a blanket, it's just breaking it down more consistently. I think that's important. But that's up to us as players, to find ways to break it down, not for them to change their game strategy."

Byrne said that the defence first approach is now being widely used at club level too.

"We never got to play Kerry in the championship this year but we played them in a friendly and they played beautiful free flowing football," she said. "It was a really good game and even though they were giving us a hammering at times, it was so nice to watch because it was just actual football, the way the Kerry men play. The Kerry women play similarly.

"It was such a better brand of football. I would hope that people see how Kerry play, and how other teams play, and aspire to that."

Byrne stopped short of recommending rule changes to counteract the blanket.

"It's going to just come in waves. Unfortunately it's in ladies football at the moment so we'll just have to deal with it."

*Biotech company Amgen will be title sponsor of Cuala GAA for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Amgen is also sponsoring the club's adult ladies football and camogie teams.