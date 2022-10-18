GAA freeze season ticket prices for 2023

The GAA have frozen their base season ticket prices for 2023.

After increasing by 25% last year, the €150 price is retained for Division 1 and 2 in football and Division 1 in hurling for the new season. Division 3 and 4 season tickets remain €100.

A football season ticket entitles a person to all of the team’’s Allianz League games and the opening championship fixture. The hurling offer is the same for the league as well as the first two championship fixtures.

Should the county team in the specific code qualify for an All-Ireland final, the purchaser is entitled to buy a ticket on the proviso they have attended all but one of the previous championship fixtures and bought them through the season ticket online portal.

Admission to January’s All-Ireland senior club final double-header is also included. Juvenile (U16) tickets are priced at €30.

At present, the following counties are only available for renewals: football — Dublin and Mayo, hurling — Limerick.

Meanwhile, Limerick footballer Josh Ryan is expected to be sidelined for several months after breaking a leg during Doon’s county senior hurling semi-final defeat to Kilmallock in Bruff last Sunday.

Ryan broke his tibia just seven minutes into the game, which was played in difficult conditions, and is considered a major doubt for Ray Dempsey’s side in 2023. The 2021 Munster runners-up begin their Division 2 campaign beginning at the end of January and have been drawn to face the winners of Clare and Cork in their provincial semi-final in April.