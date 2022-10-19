Donegal expected to announce new manager by the end of the week

One of the two remaining football counties without a manager, Donegal are expected to announce Declan Bonner’s successor by the end of this week
Donegal expected to announce new manager by the end of the week

SUCCESSOR: Former Donegal manager Declan Bonner's successor has still not been replaced. File pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 06:45
John Fogarty

One of the two remaining football counties without a manager, Donegal are expected to announce Declan Bonner’s successor by the end of this week.

After Naomh Conaill denied his St Eunan’s team a second successive senior county title last Saturday, former county star Rory Kavanagh is tipped to be given the helm of the Division 1 county.

Ninety-two days have passed since Bonner stepped down after five years in charge, 130 days since Donegal were knocked out of this year’s All-Ireland SFC by Armagh in a second round qualifier.

Roscommon have been without a manager since the start of August when Anthony Cunningham confirmed he was finishing up following four years in charge. Since then, a host of names have been linked to the top-flight position, including Davy Burke, Tom Cribbin, Don Connellan and Pat Flanagan.

The Rossies had expressed interest in former Mayo manager and Bonner’s coach in Donegal Stephen Rochford. However, he has since been confirmed as Kevin McStay’s coach in his native Mayo.

Earlier this month, Limerick were the latest to make an appointment in the form of Knockmore man Ray Dempsey, who had been a candidate for the Mayo vacancy left by James Horan. Prior to that, Monaghan ended their wait by naming ex-defender Vinny Corey.

Tipperary man Willie Maher taking over in Laois was the last of the 17 managers to be confirmed across the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup participants.

Unless Donegal and Roscommon choose to return a previous manager, there will be 14 new inter-county football managers in 2023 and there are six in hurling.

More in this section

Hayes stars as Rochestown begin Corn Ui Mhuirí campaign with victory over PS Chorca Dhuibhne Hayes stars as Rochestown begin Corn Ui Mhuirí campaign with victory over PS Chorca Dhuibhne
Louth v Sligo - Allianz Football League Division 4 North Round 3 Sligo aiming to make the most of Sam Maguire opportunity, says Tony McEntee
Late star Damian Casey, Keith Higgins named in Ring, Rackard and Meagher Team of the Year Late star Damian Casey, Keith Higgins named in Ring, Rackard and Meagher Team of the Year
<p>BIG FREEZE: The GAA have frozen their base season ticket prices for 2023. File pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

GAA freeze season ticket prices for 2023

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s