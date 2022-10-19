Donegal expected to announce new manager by the end of the week

One of the two remaining football counties without a manager, Donegal are expected to announce Declan Bonner’s successor by the end of this week.

After Naomh Conaill denied his St Eunan’s team a second successive senior county title last Saturday, former county star Rory Kavanagh is tipped to be given the helm of the Division 1 county.

Ninety-two days have passed since Bonner stepped down after five years in charge, 130 days since Donegal were knocked out of this year’s All-Ireland SFC by Armagh in a second round qualifier.

Roscommon have been without a manager since the start of August when Anthony Cunningham confirmed he was finishing up following four years in charge. Since then, a host of names have been linked to the top-flight position, including Davy Burke, Tom Cribbin, Don Connellan and Pat Flanagan.

The Rossies had expressed interest in former Mayo manager and Bonner’s coach in Donegal Stephen Rochford. However, he has since been confirmed as Kevin McStay’s coach in his native Mayo.

Earlier this month, Limerick were the latest to make an appointment in the form of Knockmore man Ray Dempsey, who had been a candidate for the Mayo vacancy left by James Horan. Prior to that, Monaghan ended their wait by naming ex-defender Vinny Corey.

Tipperary man Willie Maher taking over in Laois was the last of the 17 managers to be confirmed across the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup participants.

Unless Donegal and Roscommon choose to return a previous manager, there will be 14 new inter-county football managers in 2023 and there are six in hurling.