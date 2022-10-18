Late star Damian Casey, Keith Higgins named in Ring, Rackard and Meagher Team of the Year

Late hurling star Damian Casey has been included in the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher Team of the Year.

The Tyrone native, who passed away following a swimming pool incident in June, is named at wing forward on the 2022 team.

It is the fourth consecutive year that Casey has been named in the team of the year, showcasing the phenomenal talent the 29-year-old possessed.

On a team made up of players from eight counties, Casey is one of three Tyrone hurlers to be picked, along with defenders Dermot Begley and Chris Kearns.

Former Mayo footballer Keith Higgins is also included in the team, after his fine showing for the county's hurlers as they reached the Ring final this season.

With 'keeper Paddy McKenna, Rian Boran, Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne and James Burke, Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare boast five representatives on the 15.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy passed on his congratulations to the 15 players who are due to be honoured for their performances this year.

“Congratulations to all of those who have been selected and honoured with a place on this prestigious Champion 15 for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups.

“These competitions deliver great games every season and offer players in these counties the chance to perform on the biggest stage of all for an All-Ireland title at Croke Park.

"Although it is a team game we play, it is only right that we have an opportunity to salute those who have been truly inspirational and influential.

He continued: Your award is one that will be shared by your families and the clubs and communities you proudly represent and in celebrating this occasion we also pause to acknowledge the empty chair that should have been filled by the great Damian Casey and honour his memory and keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tom Parsons, Gaelic Player's Association CEO, praised the awards as a chance for the lower level teams and the players that represent those teams to be honoured for their performances.

“These competitions continue to provide an opportunity for not alone teams, but also individual players to show the depth of talent hurling has right across the country.

"In Kildare, Tyrone and Louth we had worthy winners but it’s great to see eight counties represented on this team. Each player selected is very well-merited.

“I want to celebrate the life and hurling talents of the late, great Damian Casey. He again showed in 2022 that he was a hurler that would grace any team or competition. But more than that, he was a son and a brother, a teammate and a friend, a leader and a role model.

"Awards seem insignificant given the loss his parents Seán and Susan and his sisters Louise and Catherine are faced with, but I hope this award will act as a reminder to them of the esteem Damian was held in by the Gaelic games family.

"He will never be forgotten by his fellow players.”

The awards will be presented at a gala banquet in Croke Park this Friday night (October 21st), where the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Football Team of the Year will also be honoured.

The overall players of the year will also be announced on the night.

Ring, Rackard & Meagher TOTY Selection - Ring (8) Rackard (5) Meagher (2)

P McKenna (Kildare/Ring); D Begley (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2018), R Boran (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020), M Craig (Derry/Ring); C Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard), P Divilly (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020), P Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard); P Lynam (Longford/Meagher), K Higgins (Mayo/Ring) (Previous winner in 2021); B Byrne (Kildare/Ring), A Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring), D Casey (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2019, 2020 & 2021); J Burke (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020), D Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher), D Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard).