Ballina complete meteoric rise to Tipp senior football

The rise of Ballina football continued on Sunday as the north Tipperary club reached the senior ranks for the first time in its history.

County star Steven O'Brien was a towering figure in the impressive 1-13 to 1-4 win over CJ Kickham’s Mullinahone in the county intermediate final at Semple Stadium, Thurles yesterday.

Junior champions last year, this was Ballina’s first year at intermediate level. And their performances at the grade suggests they will hold their own with most of the county’s senior teams next year.

They will be the only club for the north division in the senior ranks.

O'Brien, who was named Man of the Match, scored six points for the winners, two from play, and was a key figure as Ballina out-gunned their rivals who had only one score from play.

Ballina dominated the first half and were leading 0-8 to 0-2 when Eanna Ryan, the only Mullinahone player to score, notched their goal after 27 minutes to give his side a lifeline. At the break Ballina led 0-9 to1-2.

Mullinahone needed a big second half and they cut the lead to three points after 38 minutes. They also wasted some pointable chances but Ballina weathered the storm, Steven O'Brien with two points and another from hurling star Mikey Breen edging them to safety.

Sub Cathal O Donnell sealed the win with a goal in injury time.

Beaten in the Munster club junior final last year, Ballina will be hoping for better things this time. Steven O'Brien was their top man but Mikey Breen, James Hanley, Tom Lee and Jack O Mahoney were also impressive.

Mullinahone’s best were Conor O Brien, Mikey O Shea, Kevin Walzer, Colin Shelly and Jack Shelly.

Scorers Ballina: S O Brien(0-6,4 frees), C O Donnell (1-0), J O Mahoney, B King (0-2 each), E Power, S Loughran, M O Brien(0-1 each);

Mullinahone scorers: E Ryan(1-4, 0-4fs);

BALLINA: J O Brien; P O Donovan, J Egan, T O Halloran; C Power, J Hanley, S Loughran; M Breen, C Maguire; B King, E Power, D Grace; J O Mahoney, S O Brien, T Lee;

Subs: H Byrne for Loughran (43mins), T Doyle for O Mahoney (45), D Kelly for Maguire (50), C O Donnell for King (60), D King for Grace (62)

MULLINAHONE: G Horan; M Cody, C White, D O Brien; C Shelly, S Curran, C O Brien; E Keane, M kehoe; D Dunne, M O Shea, R O Halloran; K Walzer, E O Dwyer, E Ryan;

Subs: P Curran and J Shelly for Dunne and Keane (h/t). A Curran for C Shelly (54), C Whelan for A Curran (58)

Ref – S Everard, Moyne-Templetuohy