Ageless Fergal Moore inspires Turloughmore

It’s ten years since Fergal Moore became the first Galway captain to win the Leinster SHC and the 40-year-old is still going strong for Turloughmore as they continue their bid for a first county title since 1985.

Moore, who won the first of two All-Ireland minor medals back in 1999, flashed home a superb goal just before the break to put them in a commanding 2-6 to 0-4 interval lead in a preliminary quarter-final in difficult conditions against Oranmore/Maree in Kenny Park in Athenry.