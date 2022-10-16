Ageless Fergal Moore inspires Turloughmore

It’s ten years since Fergal Moore became the first Galway captain to win the Leinster SHC and the 40-year-old is still going strong for Turloughmore as they continue their bid for a first county title since 1985.
Moore, who won the first of two All-Ireland minor medals back in 1999, flashed home a superb goal just before the break to put them in a commanding 2-6 to 0-4 interval lead in a preliminary quarter-final in difficult conditions against Oranmore/Maree in Kenny Park in Athenry.
A goal in the opening minute from Tom Quirke gave Turloughmore a perfect start and having lost two of their five group games, they made sure they maintained their grip on this one and never looked back after Moore’s superb goal.
Niall Burke did most to rally Oranmore/Maree but they couldn’t get the goal they needed to mount a serious comeback and Turloughmore advanced by 2-14 to 0-11 in the end.
Clarinbridge, last year’s runners-up, also booked their place in the quarter-finals when they defeated neighbours Ardrahan by 1-18 to 1-11.
Cian Salmon gave Clarinbridge a solid foundation with a goal after five minutes but former county star Iarla Tannian hit the net for Ardrahan to cut the gap to 1-8 to 1-6 at the break.
But with county players Evan Niland and Gavin Lee in superb form, Clarinbridge pulled away and advanced to the last eight by 1-18 to 1-11.