Mid Kerry focused on fast start to puncture Rangers' momentum

Feale Rangers felt the force of an impressive Mid Kerry side from the opening minutes in a one-sided Kerry SFC semi-final played in windy, wet Tralee conditions Saturday night
Mid Kerry focused on fast start to puncture Rangers' momentum

BATTLE: Mid Kerry's Eoin Clifford with Cillian Trant of Feale Rangers. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 13:52
Mortimer Murphy, Tralee

Kerry SFC semi-final

Mid Kerry 0-15 Feale Rangers 0-9

Feale Rangers felt the force of an impressive Mid Kerry side from the opening minutes in a one-sided Kerry SFC semi-final played in windy, wet Tralee conditions Saturday night.

Mid Kerry had more potency in attack and they had a tight-marking defensive unit that managed to nullify Feale Rangers' best efforts. An early blitzkrieg holed Rangers below the waterline and by half time with Mid Kerry leading by nine (0-11 to 0-2), the ship was listing badly.

“It probably panned out a bit easier than we expected," said Mid Kerry manager Peter O’Sullivan. "We went after it in the first half with the conditions and with the wind, so we probably had to make a good start. 

"We felt the start was a big thing, because they had a lot of momentum behind them, in terms of, no more than ourselves, they were after four wins. But from where they have come from since last year, they were on a fierce high.

"We found ourselves in a very good spot at half-time and, from there on in, it was just about controlling the game. We’ve a lot to work on in the terms of the second-half performance, it was very sloppy, we left them back into the game, they tagged on the last five or six scores. But overall we’re happy enough where we are, back in the final after two years."  

Defeated Rangers boss John James Buckley couldn't fault the effort of his players. "We fought to the bitter end. We’re on a bit of a learning curve and we’ll hopefully build on it next year.” 

Mid Kerry had more potency in attack with Keith Evans, Eanna O’Connor and Jack O’Connor kicking points for fun. To Feale Rangers credit, they never gave up and they kicked six unanswered points in the final 20 minutes, three from Barry Mahony and two from Eamon O’Flaherty. But at that stage Mid Kerry had enough done.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: E O’Connor (0-5, 2fs), L Carey (0-3), J O’Connor (0-3, 2fs), M Breen, D Houlihan, F Clifford, and K Evans (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Feale Rangers: B Mahony and M Stack (2fs) (0-3 each), E O’Flaherty (0-2).

MID KERRY: S Coffey (Beaufort); P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), P Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); E Clifford (Laune Rangers), M Breen (Beaufort), N Breen (Beaufort); C McGillycuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), D Houlihan (Cromane); Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers), E O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine), K Evans (Keel); K Dennehy (Beaufort), L Carey (Beaufort), C Kennedy (Beaufort).

Subs: D Roche (Milltown/Castlemaine) for K Dennehy (39), J Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for P Wrenn ( 41), R Murphy (Beaufort) for C McGillycuddy (45), C Kennedy (Beaufort) for D Houlihan (51), G Horan (Milltown/Castlemaine) for L Carey (60).

FEALE RANGERS: C Keane (Listowel Emmets); D Maher (Duagh), E Browne (Listowel Emmets), A O’Connor (Duagh); C O’Keeffe (Finuge), G McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), N Collins (Listowel Emmets); B Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), C Trant (St Senans); T Scanlon (Duagh), B Mahony (St Senans), S Stack (Moyvane); D Keane (Listowel Emmets), M Stack (Moyvane), R Mahony.

Subs: S Ó Caoimh (Duagh) for T Scanlon (39), E Flaherty (Moyvane) for S Stack (39), J McVeigh (Listowel Emmett) for R Mahony (44), D Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for M Stack (49), N O’Connor (Duagh) for D Keane (53).

Referee: D Casey (Scartaglin).

More in this section

Ballygiblin on a roll and looking to continue Ballygiblin on a roll and looking to continue
'It was a tough way to lose or win a game' 'It was a tough way to lose or win a game'
Bobby O’Dwyer 22/5/2021 Buttevant, Cobh, Kilmurry and Urhan progress to junior semis
<p>BACK TO BACK: Fionn Herlihy, Ballygiblin Captain lifts the Cup. Pic: Jim Coughlan.</p>

Ballygiblin success 'lifting the whole community'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s