Mid Kerry focused on fast start to puncture Rangers' momentum

Kerry SFC semi-final

Mid Kerry 0-15 Feale Rangers 0-9

Feale Rangers felt the force of an impressive Mid Kerry side from the opening minutes in a one-sided Kerry SFC semi-final played in windy, wet Tralee conditions Saturday night.

Mid Kerry had more potency in attack and they had a tight-marking defensive unit that managed to nullify Feale Rangers' best efforts. An early blitzkrieg holed Rangers below the waterline and by half time with Mid Kerry leading by nine (0-11 to 0-2), the ship was listing badly.

“It probably panned out a bit easier than we expected," said Mid Kerry manager Peter O’Sullivan. "We went after it in the first half with the conditions and with the wind, so we probably had to make a good start.

"We felt the start was a big thing, because they had a lot of momentum behind them, in terms of, no more than ourselves, they were after four wins. But from where they have come from since last year, they were on a fierce high.

"We found ourselves in a very good spot at half-time and, from there on in, it was just about controlling the game. We’ve a lot to work on in the terms of the second-half performance, it was very sloppy, we left them back into the game, they tagged on the last five or six scores. But overall we’re happy enough where we are, back in the final after two years."

Defeated Rangers boss John James Buckley couldn't fault the effort of his players. "We fought to the bitter end. We’re on a bit of a learning curve and we’ll hopefully build on it next year.”

Mid Kerry had more potency in attack with Keith Evans, Eanna O’Connor and Jack O’Connor kicking points for fun. To Feale Rangers credit, they never gave up and they kicked six unanswered points in the final 20 minutes, three from Barry Mahony and two from Eamon O’Flaherty. But at that stage Mid Kerry had enough done.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: E O’Connor (0-5, 2fs), L Carey (0-3), J O’Connor (0-3, 2fs), M Breen, D Houlihan, F Clifford, and K Evans (0-1 each)

Scorers for Feale Rangers: B Mahony and M Stack (2fs) (0-3 each), E O’Flaherty (0-2).

MID KERRY: S Coffey (Beaufort); P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), P Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); E Clifford (Laune Rangers), M Breen (Beaufort), N Breen (Beaufort); C McGillycuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), D Houlihan (Cromane); Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers), E O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine), K Evans (Keel); K Dennehy (Beaufort), L Carey (Beaufort), C Kennedy (Beaufort).

Subs: D Roche (Milltown/Castlemaine) for K Dennehy (39), J Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for P Wrenn ( 41), R Murphy (Beaufort) for C McGillycuddy (45), C Kennedy (Beaufort) for D Houlihan (51), G Horan (Milltown/Castlemaine) for L Carey (60).

FEALE RANGERS: C Keane (Listowel Emmets); D Maher (Duagh), E Browne (Listowel Emmets), A O’Connor (Duagh); C O’Keeffe (Finuge), G McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), N Collins (Listowel Emmets); B Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), C Trant (St Senans); T Scanlon (Duagh), B Mahony (St Senans), S Stack (Moyvane); D Keane (Listowel Emmets), M Stack (Moyvane), R Mahony.

Subs: S Ó Caoimh (Duagh) for T Scanlon (39), E Flaherty (Moyvane) for S Stack (39), J McVeigh (Listowel Emmett) for R Mahony (44), D Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for M Stack (49), N O’Connor (Duagh) for D Keane (53).

Referee: D Casey (Scartaglin).