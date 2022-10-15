'You don’t want anyone to say 2020 was a fluke year' - Shane O’Keeffe on Rockies' motivation 

Was it a “fluke”? Did they rob one?

Whatever about the validity of the above questions or the frequency at which they are asked, Shane O’Keeffe knows there is only one way to put an end to them.

Two years ago this month, the Blackrock class of 2020 brought an end to the club’s second longest wait for county hurling honours. Rectification of an 18-year barren run.

Theirs was a more gritty than glamorous county championship success. In the semi-final and final, they pulled back late deficits to drag both games to extra-time where they eventually prevailed.

It’s a county championship success they are still trying to back up.

Earlier this week, Blackrock selector Jamie Harrington was adamant that the current crop won’t be content with “one or two” county medals when handing on the green and gold hooped shirt to the next generation. They “want three or four”, he remarked.

Joint-captain Shane O’Keeffe is focused only on pocketing a second. He lays out his motivation.

“You don’t want anyone to say 2020 was a fluke year, especially the year that was. 2020 was a very strange year for everyone. And it was a very strange championship, so you could always be known as the team that robbed one during Covid,” the 29-year-old noted.

“We want to prove, mainly to ourselves, that that is not the case and that we are a good team, and that we are deserving of winning the championship. Rather than proving to anyone else, we want to prove it to ourselves.

“Having been beaten by Midleton in the semi-final last year, we wanted to make amends and so we’re delighted to be back in the final after 2020.” Wanting to make amends and wanting desperately to back up 2020 meant that when Fergal Ryan ended his six-year stay as Rockies manager last December, the players wouldn’t take less than a “big name” to succeed him.

You see, there’s an awareness amongst the players that this Blackrock group are in their prime. Lost years are not an option.

“Fergal and the lads brought us so far and we are forever thankful to them. When they decided to leave, we were all aware that we are probably in our peak at the moment and we want to capitalise on that.

“We didn’t want to waste time or waste years where we weren’t in the running for a championship. Louis has stepped in and brought it on.

“He certainly has a different training style to the previous management. A lot of it may be more old school training styles that he’s developed, but we are back in the final, so it has worked for us.

“A lot of us were very familiar with Fergal and the lads. We had grown up with them. Sometimes that can be to the detriment. Some fellas might be playing on reputation, whereas with someone new, that’s all gone out the window which I think was very good for the panel.”

Two players to flourish under the new administration are Robbie Cotter and Tadhg Deasy. The former has amassed 2-15 on the road to Sunday’s final, a pair of white flags more than Deasy’s 2-13. Along with top-scorer Alan Connolly, Blackrock’s inside line have been torching opposition defences.

Half-forward O’Keeffe knows his job is to keep food on the lads’ plates.

“If they are given the ball, they are guaranteed to score, basically. We do the easy part and flick it into them. They have caught fire in recent games. Hopefully, they’ll be on fire for the final too.”